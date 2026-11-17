Cairo [Egypt], November 17 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the expanding footprint of Indian companies in Egypt and the significant scope for strengthening bilateral trade, increasing investments and identifying fresh avenues of cooperation in manufacturing and technology.

During his meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo, Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Egypt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.“Look forward to building on our shared priorities and taking this partnership forward,” Goyal said in a post on X, noting the growing interest among leading Egyptian businesses in strengthening their engagement with India.

As part of his engagements, Goyal met Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Energy, to explore potential areas of cooperation and investment.“We see strong scope for collaboration across automotive manufacturing, EVs, auto components; fintech and digital payments; renewable energy; and logistics, warehousing and supply chain,” the minister said.“With our large, fast-growing market, strong manufacturing ecosystem, skilled workforce and attractive investment environment, it is a golden opportunity for businesses in Egypt to partner in India's growth story,” he added.

Goyal also held discussions with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, focusing on strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries and advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.“Also explored avenues for stronger economic ties, greater trade and investment cooperation, and expanded collaboration across key sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the India-Egypt Startup Forum brought together startups from the two countries, representing two of the world's oldest civilisations, to explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Addressing the gathering, Goyal highlighted India's startup ecosystem and the potential for entrepreneurs from both countries to work together across several sectors.“Always a pleasure to engage with the energy, ideas and innovation of young founders and entrepreneurs. Highlighted India's remarkable startup journey and the opportunities before us to build on our shared strengths. Whether it is digital payments, affordable healthcare, agriculture, tourism or emerging technologies, there is immense potential for our startups to learn from each other, collaborate and co-create solutions for the world,” Goyal said. (ANI)