Massive Gas Leak at ONGC Well in Konaseema Prompts CM Naidu Action

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday spoke with senior district officials following a massive gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas drilling well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, directing authorities to prioritise public safety and immediately evacuate residents from affected areas.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the incident occurred around 4:30 AM on Tuesday at Tadivarimeraka, near Nagaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal of the Razole constituency, when gas suddenly erupted from the well with a loud noise and gushed into the air in huge quantities. Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to shift people living in the vicinity to safer locations without delay. Stressing that public safety must be accorded the highest priority, he directed ONGC to immediately deploy specialised technical teams to contain the blowout.

Expressing concern over the recurrence of similar incidents in the region in recent times, the Chief Minister ordered state officials to immediately get in touch with ONGC authorities, speak directly with the ONGC Chairman and senior management, and conduct a comprehensive review of the safety protocols currently in place. Acting swiftly on the ground, district officials have already evacuated residents living within a one-kilometre radius of the drilling site. Meanwhile, ONGC officials confirmed that no fire has broken out so far and that the wellhead remains intact. Technical teams are actively taking measures to prevent the escaping gas from accumulating or spreading close to the ground. As a precautionary step, diesel generators and other equipment at the site have been shut down, and non-essential personnel have been moved away from the surrounding area. A specialised cementing team is en route to the location to completely plug the leak, with ONGC officials expressing confidence that the situation will be brought fully under control within the next four to five hours.