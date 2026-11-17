

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold 350,000 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF and 300,000 shares of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF.

This gives it indirect exposure to Solana and Ethereum's staking rewards. ARK also added 277,523 Block shares, 180,534 Circle shares, and 53,760 Coinbase shares.

Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest rotated its portfolio on late Monday, buying shares of Block Inc. (XYZ), Circle Internet Group (CRCL) and Coinbase Global (COIN), even as Bitcoin (BTC) slid under $65,000.

According to the firm's daily trade disclosure, ARK sold 350,000 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U) and 300,000 shares of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (ETHQ.U). The sales were split between the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Both 3iQ funds are Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) and stake them to earn rewards.

The recent trades marked a shift from ARK's earlier positioning. In August, ARK bought shares of the 3iQ Solana fund alongside Block, giving its funds indirect exposure to Solana's (SOL) staking rewards. However, on Monday, the firm trimmed that token exposure while adding to the companies.

Solana's price was trading at about $72, up over 2% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOL remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Ethereum's price was trading at $1,830, up 0.9% over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral,' accompanied by 'high' chatter levels over the past day.

Block Buy Reverses Last Week's Sale

ARK also added shares of crypto-linked companies, purchasing 277,523 Block shares in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARKW, 180,534 Circle shares in ARKK, and 53,760 Coinbase shares in ARKW.

ARK had sold 103,997 Block shares last week as it reshuffled its portfolio during the Nvidia (NVDA) leadership changes. ARK also cut its stake in crypto exchange operator Bullish (BLSH), selling 30,659 shares from ARKK on Monday.

XYZ stock was up 0.18% in overnight trading, CRCL stock was up 0.38%, and COIN stock was up 0.15%. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Block moved to 'neutral,' from 'bullish,' while retail sentiment around CRCL stayed 'bearish.' Retail sentiment around COIN shifted to 'bearish' from 'extremely bearish' over the past day.

Bitcoin's price was down 0.1% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC was in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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