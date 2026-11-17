Many people believe drinking warm milk after dinner promotes better sleep. But does this bedtime habit really help you fall asleep faster and sleep more comfortably? Let's understand what experts say.

Many people have a habit of drinking a glass of milk after dinner. Elders often say drinking warm milk before bed helps you sleep well. But does drinking milk at night really help you sleep better? How does milk help with sleep? Many people have such doubts. Let us see what health experts say about this.

Milk contains an amino acid called tryptophan. Our body uses this to make some chemicals related to sleep. That is why milk may help with sleep to some extent. However, we cannot say sleep will come immediately after drinking milk. Everyone's body responds differently.

According to experts, drinking warm milk at night can bring some peace of mind. Especially if you have a habit of drinking milk and sleeping at the same time every day, it becomes a routine before sleep. Putting away the mobile after dinner, turning off the lights, drinking warm milk and sleeping can prepare the body for sleep. Here, not only milk but also the calm habits followed before sleep are important.

However, milk at night may not suit everyone. Some people may get gas, bloating or stomach discomfort after drinking milk. Especially those who have trouble digesting lactose in milk may have this problem more. Such people are likely to suffer from discomfort instead of sleep after drinking milk at night.

The amount of milk you drink is also important. If you drink too much milk before bed, some people may feel heavy in the stomach. Others may have to get up in the middle of the night to urinate. This can disrupt sleep. That is why it is better to take milk in a quantity that suits you. Also, it is not good to drink milk with too much sugar added.

For a good sleep, you should follow some other things besides milk. It is important to go to bed at the same time every day and wake up at the same time. It is better not to look at the mobile phone for a long time before going to bed. Also, you should not drink too much tea or coffee at night. It is also good to have a light dinner. Staying calm to reduce stress and anxiety before bed also helps with sleep.