

Netflix last closed at $60.75, and even hit a 52-week low of $60.48 in regular trading hours on Monday.

Evercore, however, also noted that it views a promising event path for Netflix in 2027. Meanwhile, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (PS) increased its NFLX stake by nearly 18%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares edged marginally higher overnight, reversing a decline of over 2% at close, even as experts took opposing stances on the company.

Evercore ISI removed Netflix from its top picks stocks list and replaced it with Spotify Technology (SPOT) as its third-ranked large-cap recommendation, according to a report from Investing.

Meanwhile, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (PS) increased its NFLX stake, while trimming several other holdings.

Evercore Cites Netflix's Sliding Stock Price

The analyst noted that Spotify's stock had recently rallied 30%, making it a better pick than Netflix, which is currently trading within 10% of its three-year lows.

The streaming giant last closed at $60.75, and even hit a 52-week low of $60.48 in regular trading hours on Monday.

Evercore, however, also said that it views a promising event path for Netflix in 2027, including a probable global hit, international advertising product launches, and the Women's World Cup.

Pershing Square's Increased Stake

Meanwhile, the American hedge fund increased its Netflix holdings to about 15.4 million shares, up from 13.08 million shares in the prior quarter. This marks an increase of nearly 18% in its holdings.

Pershing cut its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) holdings to about 4.1 million shares, valued near $2.08 billion as of the end of the third quarter. The firm also reduced Restaurant Brands International (QSR) holdings to about 22 million shares, worth roughly $1.56 billion and also pared down its holdings in Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Meta Platforms (META), and Brookfield Corp (BN).

What's Retail Saying About Netflix?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing amid 'low' message volumes.

One user said,“$NFLX Ackman not going to make the same mistake twice. He likely knows something good on the horizon.”

However, another user said,“Woe to you $NFLX. Count your days. Netflix investors repent. Cancel your subscriptions.”

NFLX stock is down more than 35% in 2026.

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