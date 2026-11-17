MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Nov 17 (IANS) Brisbane Heat have retained Marnus Labuschagne for the 16th edition of the Big Bash League, keeping the Australian batter at the club for an 11th consecutive season as they finalise their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The re-signing places Labuschagne alongside Chris Lynn, who also featured for the Heat across 11 successive seasons. Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson remains the club's longest-serving player, having represented the franchise for 13 consecutive seasons.

The Heat have also filled the remaining places in their 18-member squad by securing young fast bowlers Tom Balkin and Oli Patterson, both of whom made promising impressions during their first BBL appearances last season.

Balkin, 22, announced himself with a composed final over on debut against Adelaide Strikers and finished the campaign with six wickets from five matches. Patterson, a 20-year-old left-arm seamer who originally hails from New South Wales, claimed four wickets in three outings after earning his Heat contract through strong performances in the T20 Max competition.

Patterson has continued that form in the domestic circuit, finishing as the T20 Max tournament's leading wicket-taker for a second consecutive season. Both youngsters have since progressed to make their List A debuts for Queensland in the Domestic One Day Cup, while Balkin has also featured in a Sheffield Shield match.

Queensland Cricket General Manager – High Performance Bennett King said Labuschagne's experience and competitive approach would be valuable assets for the Heat as they prepare for the tournament.

“Marnus gives his all whenever he plays for the Heat and there is precious little that he hasn't experienced on a cricket field in his career to date. His versatility will give us options in our match-ups against opposition line-ups and our overall squad balance,” King said.

King also welcomed the opportunity to complete the squad with a combination of international experience and emerging pace talent.

“Being able to complete our squad with a vastly experienced player such as Marnus, and two young pace bowlers in Tom and Oli who have already shown what they are capable of in the BBL puts us in a solid position coming into the competition next month,” he added.

Brisbane finished fifth in the previous edition and remained in contention for a finals berth until the final match of the regular season. They will look to improve on that finish when the new campaign gets underway next month.

The Heat are scheduled to play five home matches at the Gabba between December 12 and January 17. Their campaign begins against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday, December 15.