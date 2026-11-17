Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) returns from 19 to 22 November 2026 at ADNEC Marina Hall for its eighth and largest edition yet, bringing together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries, a 13% increase on 2025.

Organised by ADNEC Group under the theme“Life on and Beyond the Water”, the show spans more than 96,000 square metres and will feature 168 boats on display in the marina. Additionally, luxury yachts, houseboats, leisure boats and marine sports equipment will be launched for the first time in the region.

“This year's edition is set to be the largest in the Show's history, with strong growth across key performance indicators reflecting ADIBS's position as the region's leading event for the marine industry,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

Timed at the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS gives exhibitors direct access to a qualified, purchase-ready audience at the moment buying decisions are made. Regional momentum is clear: participation from GCC countries has grown by 216% to 355 exhibitors and brands, while boat manufacturer participation is up 33%.

The Charter Show returns as the region's only dedicated superyacht and charter show, alongside the Waterfront Lounge, a premium setting for business meetings. Visitors can see and experience boats in action through live demonstrations and Sea Trials, and enjoy on-water activities at the Navigation Hub.

The show also extends beyond boats, with new Lifestyle & Wellness and Outdoor Living zones, the Boaters Market and an Innovation Zone for emerging companies. The Fishing Zone, Knowledge Box boating sessions and expanded family activities, including a larger Kids Zone, complete the experience.

For more information and tickets, visit .

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