MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Rock-It Company, a global leader in live events and luxury goods logistics, announced the opening of a new regional office in Nashville, Tennessee, reinforcing its presence in one of the world's most important live music and cultural markets. The Nashville office brings together the full Rock-It platform with dedicated offices for Rock-It Cargo, Rock-It Sports, CARS by Rock-It and DIETL by Rock-It, serving as a regional hub for the company's broader portfolio of specialty logistics offerings.

“Nashville has been a central part of our business for decades, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue building on that foundation," said Daniel Rosenthal, President and CEO of The Rock-It Company. "Our longstanding partnership with the Rock organization, combined with the expertise and relationships our teams have built in the region, puts us in a strong position to grow. By bringing more of our businesses together in shared space, we're creating greater opportunities to collaborate, strengthen customer relationships and expand the services we provide.”

The company maintains a strong connection to Nashville, with a history supporting global music tours for country and rock acts for decades, delivering large-scale tours from Nashville to cities around the world. This connection was further strengthened by its 2025 acquisition of Horizon Entertainment Cargo (recognized today as Rock-It Cargo 615), an established specialist in music touring logistics with a focus on Nashville-based talent.

Located within Rock Nashville, a newly established live production campus dedicated to rehearsal, staging and touring support services, the new office builds on the company's close relationship with Rock Lititz where Rock-It Cargo has maintained a presence since 2016.

About The Rock-It Company

The Rock-It Company is a global leader in mission-critical specialty logistics, trusted to move irreplaceable assets and power extraordinary experiences across Live Events and Luxury Goods. Built on a 48-year legacy, Rock-It delivers multimodal freight forwarding, event logistics planning, specialized packing and storage, customs and ATA carnet services, insurance, on-site support, and more.

Rock-It manages the logistics behind concert touring, major sporting events, broadcast productions, film and media, experiential events, and the transport and protection of fine art and luxury automobiles. With access across 160+ countries and with more than 10,000 missions each year, Rock-It serves a diverse list of partners including the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance®, RM Sotheby's, Art Basel Miami Beach, leading hypercar OEMs, multiple Olympic committees, leagues and federations, and other leading brands and artists across the globe.

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