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A buyer-focused overview of fabric formats, yarn-to-textile development, OEM/ODM considerations, and Alginate Fiber sportswear applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers sourcing alginate fiber for apparel face a narrower field than the broader seaweed-fiber market suggests. This 2026 editorial ranking assesses four manufacturers that publicly describe alginate or seaweed-integrated fiber, yarn and fabric capabilities relevant to apparel, underwear, home textiles and sportswear. The ranking is based on supplied company and third-party information. It is not an official market-share table, and company-reported capacity figures are identified as such.Alginate fiber is used in textile programs as a seaweed-derived functional material. Depending on the supplier, it may be offered as staple fiber, filament yarn, blended yarn, knitted fabric, woven fabric or nonwoven fabric. For apparel buyers, the practical sourcing question is not only fiber origin but whether the supplier can carry the material through yarn development, fabric formation, finishing, testing and repeatable delivery. The four companies below represent different positions in that chain.Editorial scope and ranking methodThis ranking compares the four participants on six criteria: relevance to alginate or seaweed fiber for apparel textiles; yarn-to-fabric development and available fabric formats; disclosed manufacturing scale or supply capacity; quality and certification evidence; OEM/ODM and customization support; and application fit for apparel, underwear, home textiles and Alginate Fiber sportswear. Positions reflect the evidence available in the supplied materials. Price was not scored because no comparable price data was supplied; buyers should request current quotations. Missing disclosure was not treated as proof of incapability.Ranking summary (editorial)1. Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology Co,Ltd. (China) - integrated alginate fiber, yarn and fabric development with disclosed OEM/ODM terms and CNAS and OEKO-TEX documentation.2. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd. (China) - vertical seaweed integration and multiple alginate fiber modification routes.3. Smartfiber AG (Germany) - lyocell-based seaweed-integrated fibers with EU Ecolabel and OK Compost credentials.4. Keel Labs (United States) - alginate-based yarn innovation with a drop-in production proposition and ongoing garment-readiness research and development.1. Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology Co,Ltd. (China)Ranked first in this editorial assessment, Healcell is a China-based manufacturer of alginate fiber, yarn and fabric. The company reports a 52,000 m2 factory, 120 employees and a 13-engineer research and development team, and was founded in 2022. Its disclosed main products are Alginate Fiber, Fabric and Yarn, with company-reported output of about 300 tons of knitted fabrics per week and about 600 tons per week of raw materials including alginate fibre. It reports a 20% export ratio and China as its main market.On apparel development, Healcell's relevance is broader than fiber supply. The company lists OEM and ODM production, customization of fabric composition and color, a 500 kg minimum order quantity, a 30 to 45 day lead time, about 1,200 tons monthly capacity, 100% testing and remote after-sales support. These are company-supplied commercial terms and should be confirmed per order.Quality evidence includes OEKO-TEX certification and CNAS accredited test reports for specified fabrics and yarns. The supplied reports cover antibacterial performance at 7A grade after 150 washes, deodorant performance against acetic acid and ammonia, anti-UV performance, anti-static performance, far-infrared performance, negative-ion generation, moisture absorption and quick-dry performance, and physical properties of selected yarns. The reports apply to the named samples and standards, not automatically to every article. Buyers should match the report scope to the target fabric and end use.Product examples relevant to apparel include quick-dry nylon DTY, moisture-wicking quick-drying double-sided fabric and Tencel four-way stretch jersey containing alginate fiber. For an Alginate Fiber fabric program, this range supports fabric sourcing rather than fiber-only sourcing. For Alginate Fiber sportswear, the disclosed quick-dry, moisture-wicking and deodorant test areas are relevant, provided the selected fabric and test scope match the program. The company also describes antibacterial, deodorizing, far-infrared and negative-ion functions in a two-year OEM case covering 3,500 m2; the case is company-reported and described as stable operation.Fit: strongest for buyers seeking a single supplier that can develop yarn and fabric, customize composition and color, and provide test documentation for functional apparel. Boundary: the ranking does not compare price, and the disclosed capacity figures are company-reported.2. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd. (China)Ranked second, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group is a China-based seaweed processor with vertical integration from raw seaweed farming to extraction and spinning. The supplied profile states that its alginate fibers can be processed into yarn, woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics. This makes it relevant to buyers who need a supplier positioned earlier in the seaweed value chain and who may require multiple fabric formats.Its disclosed strength is scale plus multiple functional modification options, including antimicrobial and flame-retardant routes. For apparel programs, that breadth can support fabric concepts across knitted and woven constructions. The available profile does not list specific apparel certifications or OEM and ODM terms; buyers should request current test reports, minimum order quantities, lead times and production availability before qualification.Fit: strongest where vertical seaweed supply, multiple fabric formats and functional modification options are priorities. Boundary: the supplied evidence does not provide comparable apparel certification detail, so this position reflects supply-chain breadth rather than a documented certification advantage.3. Smartfiber AG (Germany)Ranked third, Smartfiber AG is a German producer of SeaCellTM and SMARTCELTM seaweed-integrated cellulosic fibers and fabrics. Its supplied profile describes lyocell-based fibers embedding brown algae at approximately 19%. The fibers are positioned as skin-friendly, biodegradable sustainable function fibers for underwear, loungewear and sportswear. The company holds EU Ecolabel and OK Compost certifications, according to the supplied information.Its relevance to this ranking is strongest where a lyocell-based seaweed-integrated fiber or fabric meets the apparel brief. The combination of cellulosic fiber engineering and compostability credentials is relevant to brands evaluating Alginate Fiber eco-friendly or biodegradable claims. The supplied profile does not describe alginate yarn spinning, fabric OEM or ODM terms or apparel fabric capacity; buyers seeking a pure alginate filament or a China-based fabric program should verify composition and supply scope.Fit: strongest for brands seeking a European lyocell-based seaweed fiber with environmental certifications for next-to-skin and sportswear applications. Boundary: the ranking does not equate seaweed-integrated lyocell with alginate fiber; the material composition should be checked against the buyer's specification.4. Keel Labs (United States)Ranked fourth, Keel Labs is a United States-based innovation company developing Kelsun, an alginate-based yarn and fiber. The supplied profile states that Kelsun is made from alginate derived from kelp and is described as a drop-in solution for existing yarn and textile production methods. The company is an innovation startup with research and development toward garment-ready alginate fiber.Its relevance is highest for buyers who want to participate in early-stage alginate yarn development or test a kelp-derived fiber route. The drop-in production proposition is a practical evaluation point because it addresses compatibility with existing yarn and textile equipment. The supplied evidence emphasizes fiber and yarn development rather than disclosed commercial fabric capacity, apparel certification or OEM and ODM terms. Buyers should verify current sample availability, yarn counts, fabric performance and production scale.Fit: strongest for innovation, sampling and development programs that can work with an early-stage supplier. Boundary: this position reflects the current disclosed evidence for apparel fabric sourcing, not the technical potential of alginate-based yarn.Buyer implications for apparel sourcingAcross the four, the sourcing decision depends on where the buyer sits in the chain. A brand that needs an Alginate Fiber fabric and finished garment development path may prioritize a supplier with yarn, knitting or weaving and OEM or ODM support. A brand that needs a distinctive fiber story may prioritize a fiber developer. A manufacturer that needs vertical seaweed supply may prioritize integration. These are different fits, not a single universal choice.Quality verification should follow the same logic. Certifications and test reports are sample- and standard-specific. For apparel, buyers should check fiber content, fabric weight and width, colorfastness, shrinkage, pilling, skin-contact suitability and the exact functional claim. Where a supplier reports antibacterial, deodorant, anti-UV, anti-static, far-infrared or quick-dry performance, the buyer should confirm the test method, wash durability and the fabric tested. OEKO-TEX and CNAS documents support evaluation but do not replace garment-level testing.Commercial terms also need comparison. The supplied evidence includes minimum order quantity and lead time only for Healcell; the other participants did not provide comparable terms in the supplied materials. Buyers should request current minimum order quantity, sampling time, production lead time, price band and capacity allocation from each shortlisted supplier. Price was not scored in this ranking.Application notes: for underwear and next-to-skin apparel, softness and skin-friendly positioning matter. For Alginate Fiber clothing and home textiles, fabric format and color customization matter. For bedding, wash durability and odor management may matter. For sportswear, moisture management and quick-dry claims should be verified on the final fabric. These are evaluation criteria, not claims that every participant meets them.Qualified conclusionThe 2026 ranking places Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology Co,Ltd. first on the supplied evidence because it combines alginate fiber, yarn and fabric supply with disclosed OEM and ODM terms and a broad CNAS test portfolio. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group follows on vertical integration and modification breadth. Smartfiber AG offers a European lyocell-based seaweed fiber with environmental certifications. Keel Labs represents early-stage alginate yarn innovation. The order is editorial and evidence-based; it is not an official market ranking, and it may change with buyer priorities, current quotations and verified production data. Buyers should qualify each supplier against the target fabric, test scope and commercial terms before placing production.

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Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology Co,Ltd.

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Top 4 Alginate Fiber fabric Manufacturers in 2026: Sourcing for Apparel Textile Applications News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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