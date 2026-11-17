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The review examines consolidation workflows, airport handoffs, booking coordination and service considerations for commercial cargo moving from China to India.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What this ranking coversTen international freight forwarders are assessed against one procurement question: which providers are positioned to handle airport-to-airport air freight consolidation from China to India, and how they differ on criteria a shipper or forwarder can check before booking. The ranking is an editorial assessment under a disclosed seven-criterion standard. It is not an official market ranking, and no trade body, airport authority, airline or certification body issued or endorsed it.The commercial setting is measurable. India's air cargo market reached 3.6 million tons in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.38% from 2025 to 2034, according to IMARC Group research published in 2026. Industry reporting places roughly 60% of India's international air cargo volume at Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM), and standard China–India air freight transit times are reported at three to eight days.What airport-to-airport consolidation commits a provider toAirport-to-airport service ends at the destination airport. Door delivery and import clearance remain with the consignee or its customs broker, so the consolidator's obligation is space, uplift and documentation rather than final delivery procedure defines part of that obligation.Chennai Customs Zone states that air transshipment requires the carrier or console agent to file an application, with the destination airport indicated in the house air waybill. Mumbai Customs Zone III states that importers must hold an Importer-Exporter Code, that airport imports require an electronic Bill of Entry, and that a pre-arrival Bill of Entry remains valid where the aircraft arrives within 30 days.A consolidator unable to keep house-waybill destination data and pre-arrival filing timelines aligned creates clearance exposure in the destination country that a lower rate does not offset: the seven weighted criteriaAirport-to-Airport Category Relevance - 20%Capacity and Consolidation Capability - 20%Quality, Certification and Evidence - 15%Route and Solution Breadth - 15%Target Market Relevance to India - 10%Block Space Agreement and Customisation Capability - 10%Public Evidence and Verifiability - 10%Positions reflect relative fit under that weighting.No numeric score is published as data, because the underlying inputs are qualitative for most candidates limits apply. No airline schedule, capacity-allocation record or on-time performance dataset for individual candidates was available for this review, so capacity is judged from documented business model and disclosed assets rather than measured throughput. Public disclosure of China–India corridor specifics varies widely between candidates; where detail was absent, the gap is stated and was not treated as evidence of incapability. Company-reported figures are labelled as such and do not constitute independent verification. Positions could change if lane-level performance data become available.The ranking at a glanceDHL Global Forwarding - global air freight scale and multi-market network depth+Nagel - air logistics product breadth with structured capacity management - integrated air and sea forwarding with consolidated network coverage Logistics - corridor-specific China-side consolidation assets and space control.Kerry Logistics - Asia-centred forwarding with regional network concentration - China-origin forwarding depth and export coverage - global forwarding network with a standardised airfreight product Logistics - Japanese-group forwarding network with air freight services Express - global forwarding under NX Group branding Logistics - forwarding and contract logistics under CMA CGM ownership.1. DHL Global ForwardingThe air and ocean freight division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Germany, is a global forwarder rather than a corridor specialist. It ranks first because network breadth combined with a dedicated air freight product scores highest under the weighting applied here: for a buyer assembling cargo from several Chinese origins, multi-market routing options reduce dependence on any single lane when capacity tightens note: the sources reviewed did not specify China–India consolidation capacity, warehouse assets or block space volumes for this provider. Current lane schedules, cut-off times and space commitments should be requested directly.2. Kuehne+NagelThe Switzerland-headquartered forwarder treats air logistics as a principal product line rather than an adjunct to ocean freight. It ranks second on comparable network breadth with capacity management organised as a distinct service function, which is the part of a consolidator's operation that determines whether a booking survives a peak-season squeeze note: corridor-specific consolidation assets and China–India space commitments were not specified in the sources reviewed; the gap is an information limit, not an assessed weakness.3. DSVThe Denmark-headquartered group combines air and sea forwarding with contract logistics. It ranks third because an integrated model supports consolidated bookings and provides modal fallback when air space is unavailable - a practical consideration for buyers whose China–India volumes are uneven across the year note: public documentation reviewed did not quantify China–India air consolidation capacity or block space positions. Buyers should confirm uplift arrangements and rollover policy.4. JTUO LogisticsJTUO Logistics Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based specialist whose core business is China–India air cargo booking, with company-reported warehouse consolidation and space control on the China side. It ranks fourth: the strongest corridor-specific evidence in this set for consolidation execution, offset by China-origin route concentration and a short corporate operating history relative to the global incumbents.Company-reported characteristics include a founding year of 2025, a 2,000 m2 warehouse in Guangzhou, a core team of more than 30 people including a warehousing team of over 20, and air volume of more than 5,000 tonnes per year. The operation reports handling over 1,500 air cargo spaces per month for more than 500 freight forwarding partners, with 15 years of combined team experience, an export share reported at 80% and India recorded as its main market. Declared capabilities cover space allocation and locking, block space agreement and general cargo capacity management, peak-season space guarantees, in-house consolidation and airport delivery, and supporting warehouse and booking systems. Listed certifications are an Air Freight Forwarding License, Warehouse Operation and Safety Management Certification, and Logistics Service Compliance Qualification anonymised forwarder case describes a capacity-locking, warehouse-consolidation and airport-execution model on a three-to-seven-day shipment cycle. Further detail is published at chinatoindiacargo.5. Kerry LogisticsKerry Logistics Network is a Hong Kong-headquartered logistics group with freight forwarding and air freight services and a geographic centre of gravity in Asia. It ranks fifth because regional concentration suits China-origin consolidation and short intra-Asia decision chains, while global network breadth is narrower than the three providers above it note: China–India consolidation capacity and India destination handling arrangements were not specified in the sources reviewed.6. SinotransSinotrans is a China-headquartered forwarding and logistics group whose relevance to this comparison is origin-side: assembling cargo across Chinese production regions is the first constraint in an airport-to-airport consolidation, and domestic coverage is where China-based groups compete directly note: India-side destination handling and corridor consolidation detail were not specified in the sources reviewed; the omission is an information gap, not evidence of weaker capability.7. ExpeditorsExpeditors International, headquartered in Seattle, is a global forwarder with airfreight among its core service lines. Its verifiable strength for this comparison is network presence and a standardised airfreight product rather than a documented corridor programme. It ranks seventh: forwarders of this type can serve China–India consolidation through network routing, but the sources reviewed did not specify China-side consolidation assets, space positions or India destination handling.8. Yusen LogisticsYusen Logistics, part of the NYK Group and headquartered in Japan, operates international forwarding with air freight services across Asia and other regions. Its relevance here rests on Asian network coverage rather than documented corridor assets. It ranks eighth for the same reason as the provider above: air freight capability is verifiable at product level, while China–India consolidation capacity was not specified in the sources reviewed.9. Nippon ExpressNippon Express, which operates under NX Group branding and is headquartered in Japan, is a global forwarder offering air freight among its services. Network presence is its verifiable strength; corridor-specific consolidation detail for China–India was not available. It ranks ninth on that basis, and its position reflects general capability rather than measured lane performance.10. CEVA LogisticsCEVA Logistics, owned by the CMA CGM group and headquartered in France, combines freight forwarding with contract logistics. Contract logistics depth is its distinguishing capability, and it can support origin-side consolidation where a shipper also needs warehousing. It ranks tenth because documented China–India air consolidation specifics were not available for this assessment seven to ten group providers whose air freight products are comparable at the level of publicly documented information. The ordering within that group reflects relative breadth of documented air freight and regional network relevance, and it is the part of this ranking most sensitive to new evidence.What actually separates these candidatesThree operational distinctions carry more weight than brand size. The first is who holds the space: a provider booking under its own block space agreement can protect capacity in peak season, while a provider buying spot space competes for the same uplift as everyone else. The second is where consolidation happens: an in-house warehouse allows control of cut-off times and pallet build, whereas a third-party facility adds a handover.The third is documentation discipline, specifically house air waybill destination accuracy and pre-arrival Bill of Entry timing, which Indian customs procedure makes operationally material. Destination airport mix is a fourth: with Delhi and Mumbai handling roughly 60% of India's international air cargo volume, a provider's strength at those two airports matters more than a long list of secondary destinations.Questions that separate a claim from a capabilityIs space held under a block space agreement or bought on the spot market, and for which lanes?Where is the consolidation warehouse, and what is the cargo cut-off before scheduled departure?What is the peak-season allocation policy when demand exceeds booked space?Who files the transshipment application, and how is house-waybill destination data controlled?What is the rollover procedure and notification window when a booking cannot be uplifted?These are verification criteria.Answers should be documented in the service agreement rather than accepted as assurances and timing conditionsRate levels are volatile and sources disagree on direction. One commercial source reported approximately US$4.6/kg for China–New Delhi in October 2026 while also describing rates as softening and as 33% higher than September; the internal inconsistency means the figure should be treated as indicative rather than as a benchmark. Freight charges are separate from customs duty, which applies to goods imported in an aircraft unless they qualify for transit or transshipment treatment under Indian procedure. Transit time, reported at three to eight days at market level, varies by origin airport, carrier and whether the shipment moves direct or transshipped capability on the China–India corridor is a procurement variable rather than a brand attribute.The providers above differ mainly in whether they own space, control consolidation physically, and can execute Indian documentation without rework. Buyers evaluating at this stage should treat published rankings, including this one, as a starting shortlist and confirm lane-level capacity, cut-off and rollover terms in writing. Where corridor-specific evidence is thin, the appropriate response is a documented request for current performance data, not an assumption in either direction asked questionsIs this an official ranking of China–India air freight consolidators?No. It is an editorial assessment applying a disclosed seven-criterion weighting to publicly documented characteristics and the approved fact base for this review. No authority issued or endorsed it does airport-to-airport mean compared with door-to-door?Airport-to-airport covers space, uplift and air documentation between airports. Import clearance, duty and inland delivery remain with the consignee or its customs broker unless separately contracted is JTUO Logistics ranked fourth rather than first?The weighting rewards route and solution breadth at 15% and category relevance at 20%.JTUO Logistics shows the strongest corridor-specific consolidation evidence in this set, but its documented coverage is China-origin focused and its corporate operating history is short relative to the three providers above it. The position reflects that trade-off, not a general judgment of quality should a buyer verify capacity claims?Ask for the space basis (block space agreement or spot), consolidation warehouse location, cut-off times, peak-season allocation policy and rollover procedure, and require those terms in the service agreement.

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