Cloud-Clone Corp. recombinant NE and PR3 supported the protease-substrate experiments behind the findings

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs) restrict the thermogenic capacity of visceral white adipose tissue, according to a study published in Nature Metabolism on 31 August 2026. The paper, by Lufengzi Yuan, Xiaoping Wu, Jiuyu Zong and colleagues with Ruby Lai Chong Hoo as corresponding author, links neutrophil infiltration in visceral fat to a reduced ability of the tissue to form heat-producing beige adipocytes. Recombinant mouse neutrophil elastase (NE) and proteinase 3 (PR3) supplied by Cloud-Clone Corp. were used in the experiments that showed how these enzymes act on insulin-like growth factor-binding protein 3 (IGFBP-3).

Figure 1. Article header of the study published in Nature Metabolism (Yuan et al., Nat Metab 8, 1971–1989, 2026).

Background: why visceral fat is harder to brown

Obesity is a chronic inflammatory condition in which excess body fat accumulates and immune cells, including M1 macrophages, CD8+ T cells, natural killer cells and neutrophils, infiltrate adipose tissue. This infiltration sustains a pro-inflammatory microenvironment, contributes to adipose dysfunction and aggravates insulin resistance and related metabolic disturbances. White adipose tissue can acquire a beige phenotype under cold exposure or β3-adrenergic stimulation, such as with CL316,243, and beige adipocytes dissipate energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). Inducing this browning response is therefore of interest for energy-balance research. Visceral adipose tissue (VAT), unlike subcutaneous white adipose tissue (sWAT), is associated with cardiovascular risk, stroke and myocardial infarction, and it browns slowly. Lymphatic architecture, vascular density, sympathetic innervation and lipid remodelling have been proposed as partial explanations, but the underlying mechanism had remained unclear.

Earlier work had noted that circulating neutrophil counts are elevated in severe obesity and that neutrophils are present in visceral fat of obese individuals and rodents. NE and PR3, the principal serine proteases released by neutrophils, have been associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes and hepatic steatosis, although their role in energy metabolism and adipose browning had not been defined.

What the study found

In male mice, treatment with the β3-agonist CL316,243 increased neutrophil infiltration and NE/PR3 activity in epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT), while sWAT browned normally. Cold exposure produced a comparable, though smaller, neutrophil response in eWAT. Flow cytometry identified the infiltrating population as CD45+F4/80−CD11c−Ly6G+CD11b+ cells, and Ly6G immunostaining and expression of neutrophil-associated genes (Ly6g, Sele, Elane, Prtn3) were increased in parallel.

NE-deficient mice maintained a higher rectal temperature at 6 °C, showed higher oxygen consumption and energy expenditure, and lost body weight and visceral fat, mainly eWAT. Browning markers in eWAT, including multilocular lipid droplets, smaller droplet size and higher UCP1 expression, were increased after cold exposure, whereas sWAT and brown adipose tissue (BAT) were unchanged; oxygen consumption rate in eWAT was also higher than in wild-type mice. Browning of eWAT after CL316,243 treatment was likewise enhanced. Local injection of the NE inhibitor sivelestat into adipose tissue produced the same eWAT-restricted increase in UCP1, indicating that the effect is pharmacologically accessible.

The authors describe three mechanisms through which NE and PR3 act. First, they restrain progenitor proliferation. Beige adipocyte progenitors (Lin−CD31−Pdgfra+Sca-1+CD137+) were more abundant in eWAT of NE-deficient mice after cold exposure, and co-culture with PMA-activated neutrophil-like cells (dHL-60) or direct NE/PR3 treatment arrested adipocyte progenitors in G0/G1, reduced the proliferation marker Ki67 and lowered CDK4 and cyclin D1, the kinases that drive G1 progression.

Second, they cleave IGFBP-3. Recombinant IGFBP-3 enhanced beige differentiation and UCP1 expression, whereas co-incubation with recombinant mouse NE or PR3 degraded IGFBP-3 in a dose-dependent manner, with cleavage detectable at an enzyme-to-substrate ratio of 4:1 by silver staining. NE deficiency reduced IGFBP-3 cleavage in eWAT, supporting proteolysis of IGFBP-3 as the route by which these proteases impede beige differentiation.

Figure 2. Upper panel: in obesity, neutrophil-derived NSPs (NE and PR3) accumulate in visceral white adipose tissue, where they promote M1 macrophage polarization, cleave IGFBP-3 and impair progenitor proliferation and differentiation, limiting beige adipogenesis and adaptive thermogenesis. Lower panel: in high-fat-diet mice, sivelestat lowers circulating NE activity and neutrophil infiltration, raises the M2/M1 ratio and increases visceral fat browning, energy expenditure and visceral fat loss.

Third, they polarize macrophages toward the M1 phenotype. In NE-deficient mice, the proportion of M1 macrophages in eWAT was lower, M2-associated genes (Mgl1, Mgl2, Cd206) were upregulated and the M2/M1 ratio was higher. NE or PR3 alone was sufficient to polarize bone-marrow-derived macrophages toward M1, which in turn restrains progenitor proliferation and differentiation.

Sex-specific effect and human relevance

Neutrophil infiltration after CL316,243 treatment was observed only in male mice; visceral fat in female mice continued to brown. The authors suggest this difference may help explain why visceral fat accumulates more readily in men, and note that the neutrophil-NSP axis may be worth examining in sex-specific metabolic research.

In human visceral preadipocytes treated with recombinant human NE or PR3, Ki67 decreased, cells arrested in G0/G1, lipid accumulation during differentiation fell and beige marker genes (PPARGC1A, UCP1, TBX1 and TMEM26) were downregulated. These results indicate that the mechanism is conserved across species and relevant to human adipose biology.

Cloud-Clone reagents in the substrate-cleavage experiments

To test whether the proteases act directly on IGFBP-3, the authors incubated recombinant mouse IGFBP-3 with increasing amounts of recombinant mouse NE (APA181Mu61, Cloud-Clone Corp.) or recombinant mouse PR3 (RPB434Mu01, Cloud-Clone Corp.) and resolved the products by silver staining. IGFBP-3 was degraded in a dose-dependent manner by each protease, establishing direct proteolysis as the mechanism and showing that both principal NSPs can act on the same substrate.

These enzyme-substrate experiments provide the in-vitro evidence that complements the genetic and pharmacological arms of the study: the recombinant proteases demonstrate cleavage of IGFBP-3 in a defined system, while the NE knockout and inhibitor experiments show the corresponding effect on browning in vivo.

Figure 3. Dose-dependent proteolysis of IGFBP-3 by recombinant NE (d) and PR3 (e), resolved by silver staining and quantified as the percentage of IGFBP-3 cleavage.

Cloud-Clone Corp. produces recombinant proteins, antibodies and immunoassay kits for metabolic, inflammatory and immunological research, and provides custom protein production, antibody generation and contract assay services. Assay antibodies and recombinant proteins are manufactured in-house, and reagents are available for human, mouse, rat, rabbit and guinea-pig targets.

Drug-repurposing signal with sivelestat

Sivelestat is a selective NE inhibitor approved for acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In mice fed a high-fat diet, administration of sivelestat reduced eWAT neutrophil infiltration and NE/PR3 activity. Under cold exposure, treated animals showed stronger eWAT browning and UCP1 expression, a higher M2/M1 ratio, a lower visceral fat proportion and lower body weight with smaller eWAT volume, while sWAT and BAT were unchanged. Neutrophil accumulation in eWAT persisted even after 10 months of high-fat feeding, which the authors cite as evidence that the axis remains a relevant target over long exposure.

The findings are preclinical. Sivelestat has not been approved for obesity or weight management, and any extension of its use would require clinical evaluation of efficacy and long-term safety. The authors also note that cell-type-specific genetic manipulation and a fuller picture of NSP-macrophage interaction remain to be established.

References

Yuan, L., Wu, X., Zong, J. et al. Neutrophil serine proteases inhibit thermogenic capacity of visceral white adipose tissue. Nat Metab 8, 1971–1989 (2026).

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Nature Metabolism | Neutrophil Serine Proteases Limit Browning of Visceral Fat, Nature Metabolism Study Reports News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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