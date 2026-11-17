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The Allen contractor is one of two installers in Texas that can deliver Tesla Supercharger projects for retail centers, hotels, and mixed-use sites.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pickle Roofing Solutions, the Allen roofing and exterior contractor that has served North Texas since 2012, has expanded its commercial services to include Tesla Supercharger installation. The company is one of two installers in Texas that can deliver Tesla Supercharger projects, and it now supports property owners in Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Little Elm, and other nearby communities who want to add DC fast charging to their sites through the Tesla Supercharger for Business program.The new service is aimed at commercial properties such as retail centers, hotels, restaurants, office parks, and mixed-use developments. For these businesses, the program offers a way to turn parking spaces into a charging destination for Tesla and NACS-compatible drivers. Pickle Roofing Solutions handles local project coordination, site preparation, and installation, working alongside a licensed electrician and the Tesla Design Engineer support built into the program.Many property owners first hear about Supercharger hosting from a tenant, a customer, or a competitor down the road. The questions that follow are usually practical ones, such as who does the work, what the site needs, and how long the project takes. Pickle Roofing Solutions launched the service to give North Texas businesses one accountable local point of contact for those answers, from the first site walk through commissioning.A Tesla Supercharger is different from the charging equipment many people picture. Tesla Wall Connectors are Level 2 AC chargers commonly used at homes and at longer-stay locations such as offices, apartment communities, and hotels, where vehicles sit for several hours. A Supercharger is a permanent DC fast-charging fixture designed for shorter visits. That makes it a natural fit for properties where drivers can shop, eat, or rest while they charge.Under the Tesla Supercharger for Business program, the business purchases the Supercharger posts, with a minimum of four posts per site. Pickle Roofing Solutions works with a licensed electrician to perform the physical installation, and a Tesla Design Engineer assists with design and commissioning. Once the site is live, Tesla handles required equipment servicing under the program terms, and the property owner sets charging prices and tracks financials through the Tesla host portal.Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX, has organized the work into a clear five-step process. It starts with a free commercial site assessment. The team walks the parcel and reviews parking geometry, while a licensed electrician and the utility evaluate electrical service capacity and potential conduit paths. The goal is to give the owner a clear picture of feasibility before any equipment is purchased.The site assessment is meant to answer the hard questions early. It documents how many stalls the lot can realistically hold, where the posts and power cabinets could sit, how drivers would approach and leave the charging area, and how far the equipment would sit from the building's electrical service. Longer conduit runs and tighter layouts can change the scope of a project, so these details shape the plan from the start. A load analysis with the utility reviews the service entrance capacity and identifies what upgrades, if any, would be needed. Owners leave the assessment with a clearer sense of whether the project makes sense for their property before they commit to a post purchase.The second step covers the program application and permitting. The business submits the Tesla Supercharger for Business application, and Pickle Roofing Solutions can assist with the site documentation. The company also coordinates commercial electrical permits and utility service upgrades with the city and the local utility distributor.The third step is site preparation. The team coordinates with the civil and electrical crews on parking layout, signage staging, and site logistics. Where striping or bollard work is planned, Pickle Roofing Solutions helps line it up before the Supercharger posts go in, so drivers have a clear approach once the site opens.In the fourth step, Pickle Roofing Solutions and a licensed electrician set each power cabinet, mount every V4 post, and run wiring back to the main service. The fifth and final step is commissioning and turnover. The team works through the final inspection and commissioning process with the Tesla Design Engineer, and once the site is energized, the owner can begin setting prices and monitoring activity in the host portal.Electrical capacity is often the deciding factor in whether a parcel is ready to host. Supercharger equipment requires substantial electrical service, and many commercial buildings in the area were built before EV charging was part of the planning process. Depending on the existing service and prior tenant use, a property may need panel or service entrance upgrades before installation can begin. Under Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation rules, commercial electrical work in Texas must be performed by a licensed electrical contractor, which is why the electrical scope on every Pickle Roofing Solutions project is carried out by a licensed electrician.Cost is one of the first questions owners ask, and the honest answer is that it depends on the site. Pricing varies based on the number of posts, the existing electrical capacity, utility upgrades, civil work, permitting, and site conditions. Tesla and the installation team provide a site-specific estimate after the property has been reviewed. Project timing also varies with Tesla's review, permitting, utility coordination, equipment availability, and construction scope, so the project team provides a schedule once the site assessment is complete.Throughout the project, Pickle Roofing Solutions serves as the single local point of contact. The team keeps the site preparation, the electrical scope, and the Tesla Design Engineer support aligned, so the owner does not have to manage several separate parties on their own. That includes consultation on signage placement and traffic flow, which helps the finished site feel easy to use for drivers who may be visiting the property for the first time. For owners who have never managed a construction project of this kind, having one team responsible for coordination can make the process far more manageable.The service is available across the company's North Texas service area. In addition to Allen, Pickle Roofing Solutions supports Tesla Supercharger projects in Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Fairview, Murphy, Wylie, Richardson, Garland, Carrollton, Dallas, and Little Elm. Each market has its own mix of retail corridors, hotel sites, and office parks, and each utility service setup is different, which is why every project begins with an on-site review rather than a one-size-fits-all quote.For many hosts, the appeal of the program comes down to control. Because the property owner sets charging prices and tracks financials through the Tesla host portal, the business decides how the stalls fit into its broader property strategy. A charging session also creates dwell time. Drivers who stop to charge may spend that time in nearby shops, restaurants, or a hotel lobby, which can make charging part of a wider plan to bring visitors to the property. Results depend on location, traffic, and pricing, so Pickle Roofing Solutions recommends that owners review the economics with their own advisors as part of the planning process.Some properties are a stronger fit than others. Parcels on busy commercial corridors, such as US-75 and Stacy Road in Allen, see steady daily traffic. Lots with open capacity during retail hours may have room for charging stalls without crowding customer parking. Owners who hear repeated requests for EV charging from tenants or customers may be seeing a market signal worth exploring. Public sites in the program must also meet Tesla's amenity requirements before activation, including a well-lit, hazard-free lot, 24/7 access, and restrooms, trash cans, food or drinks, and seating on site or within about a one-minute walk of the chargers. Retail centers, hotels, and restaurants that already offer these amenities are often a natural fit.Timing can matter as well. A planned renovation or parking lot repaving project is often the most practical window to add conduit, since trenching can be scheduled while the asphalt is already open. Pickle Roofing Solutions encourages owners with a repaving or renovation on the calendar to reach out before that work begins, so charging infrastructure can be evaluated as part of the same project.The Supercharger service builds on the company's existing commercial work. Pickle Roofing Solutions already provides commercial roofing, including flat roofing systems, for business properties across the region. If a building needs a roof inspection before site work begins, the team can handle it during the same visit, giving the owner a fuller view of the property's condition in one trip.The expansion reflects how the company has grown since its founding in Allen in 2012. What began as a roofing company now covers a wide range of residential and commercial exterior work, including metal, tile, and flat roofing, gutters, attic services, hail damage repair, and Tesla Solar Roof installation. Adding Tesla Supercharger installation extends that commercial focus to the parking lot, giving business owners another way to improve their property with a contractor they already know.Commercial owners who already work with Pickle Roofing Solutions on their roofs will recognize the approach. The company's roof inspections produce a written report with annotated photographs and prioritized recommendations, and the same emphasis on documentation carries over to the Supercharger site assessment. The aim in both cases is to give the owner the information needed to make a decision with confidence, rather than a sales pitch.Commercial property owners in Allen and the surrounding North Texas communities can request a free site assessment to learn whether their parcel is a good fit for Tesla Superchargers.Business owners can schedule a free site assessment by calling Pickle Roofing Solutions at (469) 247-8310 or by visiting .About Pickle Roofing SolutionsPickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned roofing contractor founded in 2012 by Randy Pickle and based in Allen, TX. The company is a GAF Master Elite contractor, is BBB accredited, and holds an A+ BBB rating. It provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof repair, replacement, installation, inspection, emergency roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, flat roofing, gutter services, attic services, hail damage roof repair, Tesla Solar Roof installation, and Tesla Supercharger installation across Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Fairview, Murphy, Wylie, Richardson, Garland, Carrollton, Dallas, and Little Elm. Office location: 1333 W McDermott Dr #200, Allen, TX 75013. More information is available at .Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr #200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (972) 954-7186Website:

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Pickle Roofing Solutions Expands Into Tesla Supercharger Installation for North Texas Businesses News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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