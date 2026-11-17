TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Global Marketing Executive and Co-Founder of Podium Project, Sheana is Creating New Pathways For Women to Transform Expertise Into Influence, Opportunity, and Economic PowerHouston, Texas – For more than two decades, Sheana Hamill has built her career at the intersection of marketing, brand strategy, executive communications, and growth. Today, as Co-Founder of Podium Project, a global marketing executive, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, and visibility advocate, she is applying that experience to a mission that extends beyond traditional corporate leadership: helping women turn their expertise into visibility, credibility, and economic opportunity.Sheana's professional journey began unexpectedly. Although she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The College of Wooster with early aspirations of working on Capitol Hill, her career took a different direction when she accepted a contract position with a small, 20-person company in Annapolis, Maryland. The role required her to wear multiple hats, including responsibilities in marketing, and she quickly discovered a natural affinity for the discipline.That early experience established several qualities that would shape her career: curiosity, adaptability, preparation, and a willingness to step into unfamiliar territory. When the organization was later acquired by a large UK-based company, Sheana entered an 11-year period of significant professional growth. The company expanded from 20 employees to more than 200 through acquisition before ultimately becoming part of an organization of approximately 1,500 employees.Throughout that period, Sheana advanced through multiple promotions by repeatedly taking on new responsibilities, learning quickly, and developing capabilities through hands-on experience. Her path eventually led her to the C-suite, where she served as a Chief Marketing Officer and became part of executive leadership teams.Her experiences at that level also changed how she viewed corporate stability. Sheana went through four involuntary career transitions, experiences that challenged the assumption that dedication to an organization necessarily provides long-term security. During the first two layoffs, she received generous severance and health coverage for her family. At the time, she was raising twins, making that support particularly meaningful. The final two companies, however, did not provide the same level of support after she had invested deeply in their success.For Sheana, those experiences became a powerful lesson in the importance of developing professional assets that extend beyond a single employer or title. She began to recognize that talent and hard work, while essential, are not always enough. Visibility, relationships, reputation, and the ability to create economic opportunity independently can also play an important role in building a sustainable career.That realization became one of the foundations for Podium Project, which Sheana co-founded to help women transform their expertise into greater visibility and opportunity. Based in Houston, Texas, the platform provides speaker development, professional assets, experiential events, and accessible pathways to stages.Through its one-day speaker experiences, Podium Project brings the stage directly to participants. Women can develop and film talks, receive professional photography, create speaker reels, strengthen their messaging, and gain practical tools for presenting themselves with greater clarity and confidence. The goal is to make visibility more accessible while helping participants develop assets they can use to open doors to new opportunities.Sheana views visibility as much more than personal promotion. In her perspective, it can serve as infrastructure for income, influence, leadership, and access. By helping women articulate what they know and communicate their value effectively, Podium Project seeks to connect expertise with rooms, relationships, and opportunities that may otherwise remain inaccessible.The initiative also works with nonprofit organizations to support a scholarship fund, creating additional pathways for women who may not otherwise be able to invest in professional visibility. This commitment reflects Sheana's broader interest in expanding access and ensuring that visibility is not limited to those who already have significant resources.Her work extends to Womenthology, a LinkedIn Live series she has hosted for more than a year and a half. The series highlights women whose leadership, lived experiences, and expertise deserve greater recognition. For Sheana, the platform responds to a recurring pattern she has witnessed throughout her career: accomplished women frequently possess valuable stories and knowledge but may lack the tools, platforms, or encouragement to communicate them publicly.Her professional development has included certifications in Energy Transition for Business Leaders, Visual Communication for Business: The Marketer's Secret Weapon, Create a Brand Strategy, and Advertising on LinkedIn. Sheana is also a member of organizations including the CMO Alliance, The CMO Club, the League of Women Voters, the American Marketing Association – Houston Chapter, the Women's Energy Network, the National Association of Professional Women, and Toastmasters.At the center of her philosophy is a straightforward principle:“Respect is earned through preparation, humility, and follow-through. Leadership is about making the work, the people, and the outcome better because you were there.”Sheana attributes much of her success to grit. While she acknowledges the value of resilience, she is cautious about the word because resilience often implies that someone must first endure difficult circumstances in order to develop it. Her own career has taught her that perseverance can emerge from both ambition and adversity, particularly when circumstances require people to rethink assumptions about their professional futures.That perspective has also shaped her advice to younger women. Sheana does not want them to assume that the traditional formula she was taught - attend college, earn a degree, get a job, work hard, and move steadily upward - is the only route to security. In her view, the modern professional landscape requires women to consider alternate paths and diversify their income streams rather than placing their entire economic identity in one employer or role.Through Podium Project, Womenthology, and her broader work as a strategist and ecosystem builder, Sheana is working to make those alternate paths more accessible. Her mission is to connect talent, capital, community, and opportunity so that more women can be seen, heard, valued, and compensated for what they know.Ultimately, Sheana's career reflects a shift from succeeding within established systems to helping others create opportunities beyond them. By combining decades of marketing expertise with a commitment to visibility and economic independence, she is creating practical pathways for women to claim their expertise, communicate their value, and develop professional identities that can travel with them wherever their careers lead.Learn More about Sheana Hamill:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Sheana Hamill, Profiled by Influential Women, Helps Women Turn Visibility Into Economic Opportunity News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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