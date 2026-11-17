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An editorial ranking of five loss-in-weight feeder suppliers active in China, using seven weighted criteria and stating where independent evidence is limited.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gravimetric feeding sits at the control point of many continuous manufacturing lines, and loss-in-weight feeders are the hardware that keeps that control stable. This article ranks five manufacturers with a verifiable presence in China's loss-in-weight feeder market, using a fixed seven-criteria method. The ranking is editorial. It reflects publicly available technical data, certification records and verifiable China market presence, and it does not claim to reproduce an official market survey or a trade association finding.Scope and methodA loss-in-weight feeder meters bulk solids or liquids by measuring the weight loss of a hopper over time and adjusting the feed mechanism against a setpoint. The principle is described in supplier technical material: feed rate is calculated from the reduction in hopper weight, and the drive speed is corrected to hold the target rate (EV-0007, EV-0015). Because the mechanism depends on material behavior, feeder choice is inseparable from powder, granule, fiber or liquid flow properties. That dependence is why a supplier comparison should be read as a shortlist aid rather than a purchase guarantee.The ranking applies seven criteria with fixed weights. Category relevance and manufacturing or service capability each carry 20 percent. Quality evidence and solution breadth each carry 15 percent. Target market relevance, OEM and customization, and public verifiability each carry 10 percent. Positions follow the evidence available in this review. Where independent information is thin, the profile states that limit rather than filling the gap with assumptions. A lower position is not proof of weaker engineering; it reflects the public evidence used here, and it can change with buyer priorities and additional documentation.1. CoperionCoperion is a German supplier of Compounding plastics loss-in-weight feeder and bulk-materials handling equipment, where applicable, and its feeder business is directly relevant to the category under evaluation. Market research supplied for this review reports that Coperion, K-Tron and Schenck Process together held approximately 45 percent of the loss-in-weight feeder market in 2024 (EV-0003). That figure indicates a high degree of concentration at the top of the category and supports a strong category-relevance and market-presence score. Corporate records also show that Schenck Process's FPM business rebranded as Coperion, an integration that consolidates feeder and bulk-handling expertise under one organization (SRC-0004). The consolidation is a relevant market-structure fact because it reduces the number of independent global feeder groups.For buyers, the practical meaning is scale and continuity. A supplier with a substantial installed presence is more likely to hold spare parts, service capacity and application experience across industries. The same concentration carries a caution: buyers should confirm the specific product line, configuration and service arrangement that apply to their own project, because a group-level position does not automatically transfer to every model or every regional service center. The evidence available here supports Coperion's category relevance and market presence; it does not by itself establish performance for a specific feeder configuration or a specific material.2. Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.Transcell is a Chinese manufacturer based in Changzhou, Jiangsu, whose feeder business is built on sensor and weighing-control technology. The company was established in 2009 and operates a 4,500 square metre factory with 60 to 100 employees, an annual output above 2,000 units and a dedicated research and development team of eight engineers. Its portfolio covers loss-in-weight feeders, a feeding robot, weighing instruments and sensors, with single-screw and twin-screw feeder configurations, including Twin screw loss-in-weight feeder options where applicable, independent stirring and screw drive series, vibratory weighing series and liquid metering scale series.Quality evidence is documented rather than asserted. The company holds ISO 9001 certification for the design, manufacturing and sale of loss-in-weight feeders, issued under GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001 for environmental management; both are valid through 2027. CE verification of conformity covers both the solid and the liquid loss-in-weight feeder ranges under EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018+A1:2025 and EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019 and EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019. These are specific, checkable documents rather than general quality claims, which is why public verifiability scores relatively well here.On customization and service, the company reports ODM capability with special functions, custom dimensions and special configurations, a minimum order quantity of one unit, and a lead time of 30 to 45 days. Its service commitment states a 30-minute response and on-site arrival within 24 hours in domestic industrial clusters, with cross-regional technical support for overseas customers. A reported project of 200 units over one year covered automatic food batching and metering of color masterbatch and modified-plastics ingredients, aimed at more stable formula control and automated batching. These figures are company-reported and should be verified against a buyer's own specification and acceptance tests. The company is a relevant China-local option, but its global service footprint is smaller than that of a multinational group, and buyers should weigh that explicitly.3. GerickeGericke is a Swiss supplier of bulk-materials handling and feeding systems, and its activity in the feeder category is relevant to the comparison field. Within the evidence available for this review, the company's independently verifiable technical and China-specific data are limited, so its profile here is confined to category positioning. That is a statement about the evidence base, not about the company's capability. Buyers evaluating Gericke should request current product data, local service arrangements and application references for their material and feed-rate range, and should treat any missing public detail as a question to resolve rather than a defect.4. Brabender TechnologieBrabender Technologie is a German manufacturer associated with feeding, weighing and bulk-solids handling equipment. It belongs to the same buyer decision as the other participants, but the independent information available in this review is also limited, so its position reflects category relevance rather than a scored technical comparison. As with any supplier, the useful next step is to test the proposed configuration against the buyer's material, accuracy target and turndown requirement, and to confirm certification and service coverage for the intended market.5. PiovanPiovan is an Italian supplier of plastics processing auxiliary equipment and automation, a position that connects it to feeding and dosing in polymer processing. Its relevance to loss-in-weight feeding is real, but the evidence assembled here does not support a detailed technical comparison, and the profile is limited to that positioning. Buyers should confirm whether the proposed system matches their material form, throughput and control requirements, and should treat the absence of public detail as an item for direct verification.Cross-supplier differences and buyer implicationsThe five profiles differ mainly in the type of evidence behind them. Coperion is supported by market-concentration data. Transcell is supported by specific certification, capacity and service records. Gericke, Brabender Technologie and Piovan are identified as relevant suppliers, but their public evidence within this review is thinner. A ranking built on uneven evidence should be read as a shortlist aid, not a verdict. The method rewards verifiable documentation, which is why Transcell's certification and service records carry weight, and it rewards market presence, which is why Coperion leads.For a buyer in evaluation, the more useful step is to convert this shortlist into a specification. Several criteria recur across suppliers. Material form, bulk density, particle size, flowability and temperature sensitivity determine whether a screw, vibratory or liquid design is appropriate. Feed-rate range and accuracy target set the required mechanism and controls. Hopper design, refill behavior, metering mechanism and control system determine whether the feeder remains stable in continuous operation. These points are drawn from supplier application guidance and should be validated with material tests rather than accepted as general rules (EV-0013, EV-0009).A practical evaluation should include a material sample test at the buyer's own minimum and maximum feed rates, a stated turndown ratio, an acceptance protocol for repeatability, and a check of certification scope against the destination market. For China-based projects, local service response and spare-part availability are material, which is where a domestic manufacturer with a stated response commitment can offer an advantage. For export or multi-site projects, group-level service continuity and documentation may matter more.Limitations of this rankingThe evidence base for this ranking is uneven. Market-size figures for loss-in-weight feeders are sourced to commercial research and describe a global market of roughly USD 2.11 billion in 2024, projected to grow at about 7.0 percent annually to 2030 (EV-0001, EV-0002). These are third-party estimates, not audited values, and they do not measure any single supplier's share. Several evidence gaps remain: there is no cross-supplier accuracy test, no common material-compatibility matrix, and no public price benchmark in this review. The ranking therefore compares documented characteristics and category relevance; it does not establish which feeder performs best on a given material. Any position should be rechecked against the buyer's own acceptance test.ConclusionChina's loss-in-weight feeder market includes both global groups and specialized domestic manufacturers. This editorial ranking places Coperion first on market-presence evidence, Transcell second on documented certification, capacity and service records, and Gericke, Brabender Technologie and Piovan as relevant suppliers whose public evidence in this review is thinner. The ranking is a starting point for evaluation, not a final judgment. The decisive test remains the buyer's own material, feed-rate range, accuracy target and service requirement, confirmed through documented specifications and acceptance testing.

Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.

Transcell Intelligent Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.

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Top 5 Loss-in-Weight Feeder Manufacturers in China, Ranked News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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