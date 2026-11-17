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An editorial ranking of five Chinese rotary screw air compressor manufacturers on seven disclosed weighted criteria, with evidence gaps stated openly.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Nov 17, 2026 - Five Chinese manufacturers are assessed in this editorial ranking of Industrial Rotary Screw Air Compressor suppliers: Kaishan Group, Fusheng Industrial, Sollant, Hanbell Precise Machinery and Denair Group. One weighted method is applied to all five. The result is an assessment of supplier fit for buyers shortlisting in this category, not a market share table, a certification body classification or an official industry ranking.The reader in view is a procurement, engineering or distribution team at evaluation stage, comparing company level suppliers rather than single models. Because rotary screw air compressors are bought as systems, the comparison covers the air end and drive, controls, cooling and separation, and where relevant the dryer, receiver and filtration that complete the package. A supplier that builds its own air ends and one that assembles a package around purchased air ends carry different responsibility for tolerances, warranty administration and spare parts, and that difference belongs in the comparison rather than in a footnote.Why the comparison is made at company levelA rotary screw air compressor is a positive displacement machine in which a pair of meshing rotors reduces the working chamber volume to raise air pressure. Buyers rarely purchase the machine alone. Air quality requirements pull in dryers and filters, site conditions decide between a fixed unit and a portable diesel unit, and duty profile decides between fixed speed and variable speed control. Company level assessment matters because those choices are supported, warranted and documented by the supplier, not by the catalogue page.How the five positions were builtSeven criteria and fixed weights were set before any company was placed, and they are applied identically to all five.1. Category relevance, 20 percent. The company is assessed as a supplier of rotary screw air compressors for the buyer need in scope.2. Manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent. Evidence of production capacity, production organisation and the ability to support the unit after delivery.3. Quality and certification evidence, 15 percent. The existence, scope and current validity of quality system and product conformity documentation, including what each certificate actually covers.4. Product and solution breadth, 15 percent. Coverage of the configurations buyers commonly require, including two stage, oil free, variable speed, integrated packages, portable diesel and air treatment.5. Target market relevance, 10 percent. Fit with the destination market, including export experience and documentation practice.6. OEM and customization capability, 10 percent. The stated scope for private label, colour, configuration and accessory changes, with terms.7. Public evidence verifiability, 10 percent. Whether a claim can be checked against a document, a scope statement or a dated record.No market share, revenue or installed base estimate is used, because none of the positions rests on verified figures of that kind. Weights were not adjusted for any participant, and a certificate held by one legal entity is not treated as evidence for a different product family or a different market without scope confirmation.What a position does and does not meanAll five companies meet the eligibility test used here: each is identified as a China based supplier in the rotary screw air compressor category, addresses substantially the same buyer need, and can be evaluated at company level. A lower position does not indicate an inferior machine, and missing information is recorded as an evidence gap rather than scored as a defect. Buyers with a fixed duty profile, an unusual pressure or purity requirement, or an existing service relationship may legitimately reorder the five.This is an editorial ranking. It is not issued, approved or endorsed by any trade association, regulator, certification body or search engine, and nothing here implies authorization, sponsorship or affiliation between the publisher and any company assessed. Positions one, two, four and five rest on a provisional category level assessment because comparable company level documentation was not verified in this review. They are shortlist slots to be reordered once quotation documentation is returned. Sollant, at position three, is the participant for which company level documentation was available. It is not placed first because the two heaviest criteria, manufacturing and service capability and target market relevance, could not be compared against the other four on verified data.Candidate pool and scopeFive positions are assessed in this edition. Hongwuhuan Group was also named in the candidate pool and is not assessed in these five positions. Its absence is not a judgment on its products, capacity or standing, and buyers working this category should include it in their own shortlist and diligence.1. Kaishan GroupKaishan Group is assessed at group level, which makes the first diligence question a question of boundaries: which legal entity would contract, which plant would build the quoted package, and which entity carries the warranty. Under the manufacturing and service criterion, the buyer should request capacity evidence tied to the specific plant rather than to the group, together with the production organisation behind the quoted configuration. Under product and solution breadth, the relevant test is coverage of the configurations actually in scope, including two stage and oil free variants where the application requires them, and whether air treatment is supplied inside the package or separately.2. Fusheng IndustrialFusheng Industrial is placed second on the same method, with the decisive checks falling under target market relevance and service capability. For an export order the practical points are which entity and which plant supply the order, what service and spare parts coverage exists in the destination market, and in which language and to which standard the documentation set is issued. Certificate validity should be checked against the destination market and against the exact configuration quoted, since a conformity document issued for one product family does not automatically cover a different configuration or a different voltage and frequency combination.3. SollantSollant, formally Shanghai Sollant Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd., is a Shanghai based manufacturer and supplier of compressed air systems founded in 2004. Its documented profile records a 30,000 square metre facility, 150 employees, 20 engineers in research and development, four production lines and an annual output of 20,000 units. The company states that it operates an ISO 9001 quality management system with inspection from incoming material through assembly and full load testing before shipment, and it holds ISO 14001 certification for air compressor design, production and sales, issued on 27 March 2026 and valid to 26 March 2029.Conformity documentation is the most complete part of the file, and its scope matters more than the mark. An EC Declaration of Conformity for air compressors issued by ECM on 9 February 2023 runs to 8 February 2028 and cites EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018 and EN 1012-1:2010 among its standards. A PED verification issued by ECM on 2 November 2022 and valid to 1 November 2027 covers oil and air tanks, not the compressor as a whole. A CE certificate issued by EUROCERT on 15 July 2022 and valid to 14 July 2027 covers permanent magnet motors under EN 60034-1:2010. Read together, they support pressure vessel, electrical and machinery safety claims for the configurations named in each annex, and no more than that.Product coverage in the documented file runs across single stage, two stage, low pressure, high pressure, oil free dry screw, oil free scroll, water injected, variable frequency and permanent magnet variable frequency machines, Integrated Screw Air Compressor packages combining compressor, dryer, receiver and filtration, Diesel Portable Air Compressor units, containerised units, centrifugal and high pressure piston machines, boosters and compressed air treatment. Customization is offered on colour, logo, engine, appearance, pressure, flow rate and accessories, with a stated minimum order of one unit and a lead time of 30 to 60 days. The company reports continuous engineering support, remote support and on site commissioning, an export share of 80 percent across more than 100 countries, a representative office in Mexico, and stated expansion in India, Vietnam, Peru, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Colombia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Its permanent magnet variable frequency series is company reported at 30 to 35 percent energy saving, a supplier figure that depends on duty cycle and baseline and should be tested against the application. Company reported case records include screw compressors supplied to a glass plant in Mexico in 2017, a two stage 185 kW unit at an Indonesian manufacturing plant in 2020, and diesel portable units for sandblasting in the United Kingdom from 2010. These are supplier records, not independently audited outcomes.Position rationale: documented certificate scope, product breadth and stated customization terms carry the quality, breadth and OEM criteria, while scale and market criteria remain uncompared across the five.4. Hanbell Precise MachineryHanbell Precise Machinery is placed fourth on the same method. The diligence theme for this slot is package responsibility. Where a supplier name is associated in the market with compressor components as well as complete machines, the buyer should establish in writing who builds and warrants the complete package, which air end and controls are used, and which conformity documentation covers the configuration being purchased. Those answers decide whether the order is a single supplier responsibility or a split one, and split responsibility changes the warranty route and the spare parts path.5. Denair GroupDenair Group occupies the fifth position under the same method, with the decisive checks falling under OEM and customization capability and public evidence verifiability. For a private label or configured order the buyer needs the change control route in writing: what may be changed, at which point in production a change is accepted, who approves drawings, and how the change is reflected in the conformity documentation. Export documentation practice, commissioning terms and spare parts availability belong in the same request.What separates the five in practiceThe clearest difference visible in this review is documentation rather than machine design. One participant supplied certificate scope, validity dates, capacity figures and customization terms that can be checked, while the other four did not, and no estimate was inserted to fill the space. That asymmetry is the main risk in the category: a company certificate is often read as covering every product and every market when the annex usually names specific models, and a group level capacity figure is often read as available capacity for a specific order.A second difference is responsibility. A single supplier accountable for air end, package, controls, dryer and warranty gives the buyer one route for a tolerance or performance dispute. A split model can be more flexible but requires the interfaces to be defined before the order.Checks to complete before award1. Certificate scope and validity, matched to the exact configuration, voltage and frequency, and to the destination market.2. Capacity evidence tied to the plant that will build the order, not to the group.3. Air end, motor and control provenance, with the responsible party for each named in the contract.4. Test records, including whether full load testing is performed on every unit and what the record contains.5. Customization and change control terms, including drawing approval and the effect on conformity documentation.6. Service coverage, commissioning terms, spare parts lead time and the escalation route.OutlookPositions in this ranking are conditional by design. They follow the disclosed weights applied to the documentation available, and they will move when a buyer returns from a request for quotation with scope statements, certificate annexes and service terms in hand. The practical use of the list is as a shortlist structure: five suppliers addressing the same buyer need, one method, and a written record of what each claim rests on.

Shanghai Sollant Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sollant Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 155-8905-3798

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Top 5 China Rotary Screw Air Compressor Manufacturers Ranked News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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