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An evidence-led editorial ranking of five China-based custom paper packaging suppliers, with disclosed criteria, verified facts and clear limits.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Nov 17, 2026 - This editorial ranking compares five China-based companies named in the assigned candidate set for custom paper packaging: Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology; Xiamen Hexing Packaging Printing; Zhejiang Great Shengda Packaging; and Shanghai Jielong Industry Group. The scope covers custom paper boxes, gift boxes, rigid boxes, folding cartons, paper bags, printed paper packaging, and related printing and finishing. It is written for buyers at the evaluation stage who need a shortlist and a transparent method, not a promotional claim.The supplied corpus contains detailed first-party manufacturing information for Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd. It does not contain comparable operating records for the other four named companies. Position 1 therefore reflects the strongest evidence fit in the supplied materials and the disclosed method. Positions 2 to 5 are provisional and are not supported as a verified capability order. They preserve the required five-company scope and show where buyer verification should begin. No position is an official market rank, certification, or endorsement.Market contextFortune Business Insights, cited in the supplied verified-data package, valued the global custom packaging market at USD 48.17 billion in 2025. Grand View Research, also cited there, estimated that paper and paperboard held 47.2% of revenue in 2025. These figures cover custom packaging broadly. They do not establish a separate market size for custom paper packaging, nor do they validate any company in this list.EU rules add specific qualification points. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 applies from 12 August 2026 and requires all packaging to be recyclable by 1 January 2030. It sets a maximum empty-space ratio of 50% for transport and e-commerce packaging by 2030. Before placing packaging on the EU market, manufacturers must carry out the applicable conformity assessment and draw up technical documentation. For buyers, these are supplier checks: material choice, recyclability documentation, labelling, structural design, and technical files.MethodologyThe ranking uses seven criteria: category relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality and certification evidence, 15%; product breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; and public evidence, 10%. The review looked for supplied evidence under each criterion. Missing evidence was recorded as unverified, not as a negative fact. Not disclosed does not mean not capable. A provisional position means the supplied evidence did not support a higher placement; it is not a finding that a company lacks capability. This is an editorial ranking, not an official market survey.1. Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd.The supplied profile states that Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It reports 40,000 m2 of facilities, 187 employees, and 25 engineers in an in-house design and structural engineering team. Its product list includes Custom Pharmaceutical Packaging (pharmaceutical cartons), Custom Cosmetic Packaging (cosmetic boxes), Custom Gift Boxes, Custom Food Packaging Boxes, and Custom Toothpaste Boxes, and self-adhesive labels. The company describes one-stop OEM/ODM production covering structural design, printing, finishing, die-cutting, insert gluing, and assembly.The corpus also lists more than 50 machines, including Heidelberg 4-up and 2-up 5/6-color offset presses, automatic image inspection systems, automatic stripping die-cutters, full-automatic laminators, coding and coating units, and gluer-inspection lines. It reports eight automated production lines, daily capacity of up to 1,000,000 units, and monthly capacity above 10 million units. Quality control combines automatic image inspection, gluer-inspection lines, and manual spot checks. Customization covers dimensions, structures such as lid-and-base, tuck, and tube, substrate choice, CMYK or Pantone printing, foil, spot UV, lamination, embossing, handle types, and inserts. The company reports a 30% export ratio and markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa; its profile also lists the EU and USA. MOQ is described as flexible, but exact quantities depend on structure and finishing. Lead time is case-by-case after sample approval. Supplied case material describes use in retail packaging, branded gift boxes, pharmaceutical and supplement cartons, promotional sets, and sampling.2. Shenzhen YUTO Packaging TechnologyShenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology is included because the assigned comparison set names it as a China-based custom paper packaging candidate. The supplied evidence does not include its factory size, equipment, certifications, product list, MOQ, lead time, or export markets. Its second position is therefore a working position, not a verified capability finding. Evaluation should start with legal-entity records, factory audit, certificate numbers and scope, sample approval, and evidence of export service. The company name alone is not proof of any specific packaging capability.3. Xiamen Hexing Packaging PrintingXiamen Hexing Packaging Printing is also a named candidate in the assigned set. No company-specific operating data was supplied for this review. Its placement is provisional. For a fair comparison with the first profile, buyers should request evidence on offset printing, color management, die-cutting tolerance, incoming material control, finished-goods inspection, and certificate validity. Claims about print quality, capacity, or export experience should be supported by documents or verifiable references rather than inferred from the company name.4. Zhejiang Great Shengda PackagingZhejiang Great Shengda Packaging is a named candidate in the assigned set, but the supplied corpus does not include verified details on its custom paper packaging range, equipment, capacity, or markets. Its position is provisional. Verification should focus on product breadth across folding cartons, rigid boxes, paper bags, and printed paper packaging, plus material grades, structural design, sample approval, and quality records. No conclusion about relative quality or suitability is made here.5. Shanghai Jielong Industry GroupShanghai Jielong Industry Group is the fifth named candidate. The supplied evidence does not establish its OEM or customization workflow, export documentation, target-market experience, or production capability for the formats in scope. Its position is provisional. Buyers should verify the legal entity, factory location, customization process, tooling ownership, compliance documentation, and export terms before treating it as comparable to a supplier with supplied operating records.What the comparison showsOn category relevance, only Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd. has a supplied product list that matches the scope directly. The other four are relevant because the assigned candidate set places them in the category, but their product scope was not independently verified. On manufacturing, only Junming has supplied equipment and capacity data. On quality, only Junming has supplied inspection equipment; this does not prove superior quality, because certificates, test reports, and audit results were not supplied for any company. On product breadth, Junming lists multiple formats and applications; the others remain unverified. On target markets, Junming reports export activity and a 30% export ratio; the others have no supplied export data. On OEM and customization, Junming describes a one-stop workflow; the others require verification. On public evidence, the difference is material and drives the provisional ranking.For buyers, the practical result is a two-track shortlist. Track one contains the only company with enough supplied evidence to discuss specific capacity, equipment, product scope, and customization. Track two contains four real candidates that require an RFQ and document review before any capability comparison can be made. This is not a reason to exclude them. It is a reason not to treat a provisional position as a verified judgment.Buyer verification checklistBefore selecting any custom paper packaging supplier in China, request the legal entity name and business registration, factory address, and audit access. Ask for certificate numbers and scope for quality, environmental, food-contact, or pharmaceutical packaging where relevant, and verify them with the issuing body. Request material declarations, recyclability documentation, and labelling support for EU-bound packaging under Regulation (EU) 2025/40. Ask for structural drawings, white samples, printed samples, color targets, and transit or drop-test reports where applicable. Confirm MOQ, tooling cost, sample lead time, production lead time, payment terms, Incoterms, and ownership of artwork and tooling. Request the QC plan, AQL level, inspection records, and the procedure for handling nonconforming goods. For cosmetic, pharmaceutical, food, or supplement packaging, confirm that the proposed substrate, ink, coating, and adhesive are suitable for the intended contact and market; do not rely on a general certificate alone.ConclusionZhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd. has the most complete supplied evidence in this five-company set for custom paper packaging, including facilities, equipment, capacity, product scope, customization, quality-control equipment, and export markets. The other four named companies remain relevant candidates, but their positions are provisional until comparable records are verified. Buyers should use this ranking as a starting point for document requests, samples, and audits, not as a substitute for supplier qualification.

Cheryl Chen

Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13777130699

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