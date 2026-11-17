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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Hot-Dip Galvanizing Processes and Quality Control in China's Utility Pole Industry.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, November 17, 2026 - China's galvanized steel utility pole industry continues to support power transmission, distribution and infrastructure development in international markets. For utilities, EPC companies and distributors evaluating suppliers in 2026, manufacturing capability, galvanizing quality, structural reliability and delivery performance remain important considerations.Market expectations also support continued industry interest. Grand View Research projects the global steel utility poles market to reach USD 6.96 billion in 2025 and USD 11.11 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.39%, according to its 2026 report. While market forecasts do not establish the capabilities of individual manufacturers, they highlight the ongoing demand for reliable steel pole solutions.This editorial overview introduces five Chinese manufacturers associated with galvanized steel utility poles: Jiangsu Milky Way Steel Poles Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinjinlei Steel Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd. and Yixing Hongxin Illumination Facilities Co., Ltd. The comparison considers product relevance, manufacturing resources, quality management, customization and export experience. It is an editorial industry overview rather than an official industry ranking.1. Jiangsu Milky Way Steel Poles Co., Ltd.(MILKY WAY)Jiangsu Milky Way Steel Poles Co., Ltd. (MILKY WAY) is a steel pole and tower manufacturer based in Yixing, Jiangsu, with a history dating back to 1991. Its product portfolio covers transmission poles from 10 kV to 500 kV, distribution poles, substation steel structures, lattice towers, communication towers, street lighting and high-mast poles, signal poles, crossarms and related accessories. The company uses structural steel grades including Q235B and Q355B for different engineering applications.According to its corporate profile, the company operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 35,000 square metres and has an annual production capacity of 100,000 sets of medium- and low-voltage steel poles and 3,000 sets of high-voltage poles. Its engineering team supports project-specific structural design, while its production operations incorporate CNC processing, automated welding and straightening equipment. The company reports ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 management system certifications, alongside international certification and inspection experience involving BV, TÜV and SGS. Its technical capabilities and product range make it relevant to utility transmission, distribution and infrastructure projects.MILKY WAY also describes a quality-control process covering incoming material inspection, production monitoring and finished-product inspection. Material certificates, galvanizing inspection records and project-specific drawings form part of its documentation approach. The company reports experience in customized pole design and structural testing, including a 2025 full-scale destructive test of a customized 132 kV pole for a Pakistan project at a State Grid key laboratory. Its export project experience includes steel pole deliveries to markets in Africa and other international regions. These capabilities position the company as a noteworthy candidate for buyers seeking integrated design, manufacturing and export support.2. Jiangsu Xinjinlei Steel Industry Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Xinjinlei Steel Industry Co., Ltd. is a Yixing-based manufacturer offering galvanized steel poles, tubular power poles, transmission line structures, substation steel structures, wind power poles and telecommunication poles. Its published company information describes a facility covering approximately 70,000 square metres, with an annual production capacity exceeding 35,000 tonnes and a workforce of more than 280 employees. The company also lists ISO 9001 among its quality management credentials. Its product range includes steel poles designed for different transmission voltage applications, making it a relevant candidate for utility and infrastructure procurement.3. Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole Co., Ltd.Founded in 1998, Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole Co., Ltd. specializes in steel pole and structural steel manufacturing. Its product portfolio includes galvanized electrical power poles, transmission poles, substation structures, high-mast lighting poles, street lighting poles, communication monopoles and traffic poles. Company information describes a 65,000-square-metre site, more than 200 employees and an annual production capacity of approximately 30,000 tonnes. Its manufacturing and product documentation also references hot-dip galvanizing, tubular pole fabrication and customization for different power transmission and distribution applications.4. Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd.Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products Co., Ltd., based in Jiangsu Province, supplies steel poles, electric transmission and distribution poles, wind power poles, communication monopoles, lighting poles, high masts and substation structures. Its company profile also identifies hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating and structural steel fabrication among its business capabilities. The company is listed in the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products' enterprise directory, providing an additional industry reference for buyers reviewing its product and manufacturing background.5. Yixing Hongxin Illumination Facilities Co., Ltd.Yixing Hongxin Illumination Facilities Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based manufacturer whose product range includes metal utility poles, electric steel poles, transmission poles and galvanized lighting poles. Its published company profile describes a factory covering approximately 15,000 square metres, a workforce of around 50 employees and monthly steel pole production capacity exceeding 1,000 tonnes. The company's product listings include galvanized steel poles for power transmission and distribution applications, making it another relevant supplier for buyers evaluating steel pole manufacturing options.Key Considerations When Selecting a Galvanized Steel Utility Pole ManufacturerFor utility and EPC procurement teams, supplier evaluation should extend beyond product catalogues and quoted prices. Several technical and operational factors deserve particular attention.Galvanizing and corrosion protection: Buyers should specify the applicable hot-dip galvanizing standard, such as ASTM A123, together with the required coating thickness or mass. The 2024 revision of ASTM A123 is relevant when preparing current technical specifications. Actual corrosion performance also depends on the installation environment and atmospheric corrosivity.Manufacturing quality and traceability: Material test certificates, heat-number traceability, welding procedure documentation, dimensional inspection and galvanizing records help establish consistency between approved drawings and finished products. Buyers should also verify bolt grades, connection details and hole-pattern tolerances.Structural testing and engineering support: Transmission and distribution poles must meet project-specific load and structural requirements. Where non-standard designs are involved, buyers may request structural calculations, prototype tests or full-scale testing reports with clearly defined acceptance criteria.Production and delivery capability: Annual production capacity should be considered alongside actual order schedules, production planning, staged inspection and shipment arrangements. For large utility projects, the ability to coordinate third-party inspection and batch-based delivery is particularly important.Export and project documentation: International buyers should review applicable material certificates, quality management documentation, inspection reports, packing lists and shipping documents. Design and manufacturing requirements should also be aligned with the relevant national and international standards specified in the project contract.ConclusionChina's galvanized steel utility pole manufacturing sector includes companies with different production scales, product portfolios and engineering capabilities. Jiangsu Milky Way Steel Poles Co., Ltd. stands out in this comparison through its long operating history, broad steel pole portfolio, reported production capacity, quality management certifications and international project experience.Jiangsu Xinjinlei Steel Industry, Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole, Xuzhou Remarkable Metal Products and Yixing Hongxin Illumination Facilities also offer products relevant to power transmission, distribution and related infrastructure applications. For international buyers, the most appropriate supplier ultimately depends on project voltage requirements, structural specifications, galvanizing standards, inspection arrangements and delivery schedules. A document-based technical review and factory-level verification remain essential before final supplier selection.

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Jiangsu Milky Way Steel Poles Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Galvanized Steel Utility Pole Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Power Infrastructure News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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