IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Chicago Communications Leader Combines B2B Technology PR Expertise With A Human-Centered Approach To LeadershipChicago, Illinois – Fabiola Camacho is a strategic communications and public relations leader who works with early-stage and growth-stage companies through Roger That Communications. With a focus on B2B technology PR, she supports organizations with media relations, messaging, and thought leadership, particularly within enterprise technology, developer tools, cybersecurity, and AI-driven companies. Her approach centers on clarity, storytelling, strong relationships, and a deep understanding of the people behind every communications strategy.Fabiola partners closely with executives to build and execute communications strategies designed to move the needle. Her experience includes senior in-house positions at project44 and Cobalt, where she built and scaled corporate communications functions and led global PR initiatives. She also gained agency experience at Highwire PR and Method Communications, while her communications leadership role at Keeper Security allowed her to strengthen brand positioning and executive visibility.Across these experiences, Fabiola has developed a reputation for a white-glove approach to executive communications, particularly when shaping thought leadership platforms. She understands that effective communication requires more than simply delivering a message. It requires clarity around what an organization wants to accomplish, an understanding of its audience, and the ability to translate complex ideas into stories that resonate.Fabiola holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Stanford University and has pursued certifications in Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Communicating Across Cultures, and Unconscious Bias. These areas complement her communications background and reflect her commitment to inclusive communications practices and understanding different perspectives.Much of Fabiola's professional philosophy can be traced to lessons she learned from her family. They taught her the value of hard work and a strong work ethic from a young age, principles that have remained important throughout her career. When she encounters frustration, disillusionment, or a setback, she reminds herself that these experiences are part of life. For Fabiola, hard work is never a bad thing, and it is ultimately rewarding.Another lesson that has shaped her professional development came from a mentor who taught her the importance of managing up. Fabiola learned that when people continue handing her new responsibilities, she needs to understand what is actually the priority, particularly when she is already balancing several projects. Earlier in her career, she was eager to please and proud of being a hard worker, which sometimes led her to take on too much without pushing back. Learning to manage up helped her become more intentional about priorities and responsibilities.That lesson also informs the advice Fabiola offers to young women entering the communications and public relations industry: go for it. When an industry, client, or job seems interesting, she encourages women to try it out. Time will pass regardless, and exploring an opportunity can lead to discovering something unexpected or even finding a career path they genuinely love.For Fabiola, the evolving role of artificial intelligence represents one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in communications today. She recognizes that AI allows one person to accomplish significantly more in PR than was possible even a few years ago. At the same time, she believes professionals must remember that AI remains a tool. The person using it determines the tone, scope, and extent to which it becomes part of the work.AI may influence how people write and communicate on a daily basis, but Fabiola believes it should not change the underlying strategy or replace the qualities that only people can provide. Judgment, relationships, and instinct remain central to effective communication. In her view, people are the differentiator, not AI.Organization and mentorship are two of the most important elements of Fabiola's work and personal life. Organization allows her to know exactly what is on her plate, ensuring that responsibilities do not fall through the cracks. It also gives her the ability to quickly reprioritize when something unexpected arises without losing sight of everything else.Mentorship is equally important. Fabiola has started intern programs at nearly every company where she has worked, including organizations where such programs did not previously exist. She believes strongly in passing knowledge to the next generation and creating opportunities for others to learn and grow. Hearing from people she has managed that she made a meaningful difference in their careers is a source of considerable pride.Beyond professional accomplishments, Fabiola places particular importance on honesty, ethics, and loyalty. She believes that the small decisions people make when no one is watching can reveal a great deal about who they are. Doing the right thing even when the moment seems inconsequential is, to Fabiola, an important reflection of character.Through strategic communications, executive counsel, mentorship, and a commitment to thoughtful leadership, Fabiola continues to develop communications strategies that connect people, ideas, and organizations. Her career reflects a belief that strong communication depends not only on the tools available, but also on the judgment, relationships, organization, and human instinct that give those tools purpose.Learn More about Fabiola Camacho:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Fabiola Camacho, Builds Strategic Communications Strategies With Clarity, Storytelling, & Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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