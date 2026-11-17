MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Serving as Medical Director of Women's Health Care Specialists, LLC, Brings More Than Two Decades of Surgical Skill, Integrity, and Patient-Centered Care to Women's HealthGreenbelt, Maryland – Navita Modi is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with more than 20 years of experience providing comprehensive women's healthcare. She serves as the Medical Director of Women's Health Care Specialists, LLC, and practices in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Alexandria, Virginia. Navita holds the MD degree and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG). Earlier in her career, she served as Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ohio Valley Medical Center. Her work centers on caring for women through every stage of life, from pregnancy and childbirth to preventive and surgical gynecologic care. Her areas of focus include women's health, delivering babies, and surgery.Navita earned her medical degree from Guru Govind Singh Medical College in India in 1996 and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Howard University Hospital in 2004. Her clinical expertise includes high-risk obstetrics, preventive gynecologic care, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, urogynecology, and emergency gynecologic procedures. She is trained in advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, including the da Vinci robotic surgical system and Olympus 3D laparoscopy, which allow her to offer state-of-the-art surgical care with an emphasis on faster recovery and improved outcomes. A strong advocate for patient education and shared decision-making, she treats every patient with compassion, respect, and individualized attention. She takes a holistic approach that recognizes the physical, emotional, and social dimensions of each woman's well-being as she develops personalized treatment plans.Beyond her clinical practice, Navita has contributed to women's health through research, medical education, and mentorship. She has authored numerous scientific publications and remains committed to advancing evidence-based care. Her dedication and professional excellence have earned her numerous honors and recognitions, including the Women of Distinction Honors by Nationwide Registry in 2026, America's Most Honored Doctors by The American Registry in 2022, and recognition as a Top OB/GYN in Washington, DC, by Leading Physicians of the World in 2019. She was also named among America's Top Obstetricians and Gynecologists by the Consumer Research Council of America in 2017 and recognized as a Top OB/GYN by Top Doctors in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Her other distinctions include recognition among America's Top OB/GYNs in 2024, acknowledgment by Top American Professionals in 2023, and the VIP Award from Ohio Health in 2017. She serves on the Medical Advisory Board of HealthTap and is a member of the Greater Washington Association of Indian Origin Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.Navita attributes her success to hard work, persistence, and a commitment to not giving up when challenges arise. She views obstacles as opportunities for growth and meets them with resilience, faith, and a growth mindset, believing that each difficulty has ultimately strengthened her both personally and professionally. Over time, that perspective has shaped her career and reinforced her role as a mentor and role model for her family, her colleagues, and the medical students who rotate through her practice. Dedication, perseverance, integrity, and a sincere commitment to doing every task with purpose and heart continue to define her work and the impact she hopes to have on those around her.The best career advice Navita has received was to follow her own heart rather than be guided by the expectations of parents, siblings, or peers, since external influences rarely lead to true fulfillment. What matters most, she has learned, is choosing a path that aligns with one's own passion and purpose and then pursuing it with commitment, discipline, and persistence. She also recognizes that success does not arrive overnight. It requires patience, consistency, and resilience over time, and with sustained effort, meaningful results follow and the journey itself becomes rewarding.To young women entering medicine, Navita recommends leading with sincerity, integrity, and a genuine commitment to patient care. She encourages them to practice from the heart and to stay honest in their clinical decisions, focusing on what is truly best for the patient rather than seeking recognition or performing advanced techniques for approval. In medicine, she notes, consistency and responsibility are essential, because patients may not notice every success, yet a single error can carry serious consequences. For that reason, she urges young physicians to remain careful, thoughtful, and grounded in every decision. Her guidance is to approach the work with discipline, intelligence, and compassion, and to let excellence in patient care, rather than ego, shape their path.Navita sees the growing complexity of healthcare delivery in the United States as one of the biggest challenges in her field. Patient expectations are often shaped by a service-oriented model that may not fully reflect the extensive education, training, and sacrifice that medicine demands. As a female physician of Indian origin, she has also faced additional challenges in establishing trust, credibility, and equitable recognition, which have often required consistent effort to demonstrate her competence and commitment. Despite these obstacles, she approaches her work with dedication, integrity, and compassion. She remains grounded in her purpose and is convinced that genuine care and consistency ultimately build strong patient relationships. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities to advance women's healthcare through more holistic, patient-centered models that integrate physical, emotional, and preventive wellness and that improve care for diverse patient populations.The values Navita holds most closely in her professional and personal life are honesty, persistence, compassion, and integrity. She takes a leadership approach to her work, remains hardworking, and stays goal-oriented in everything she does. These principles guide her patient care, her clinical decision-making, and the way she meets challenges in medicine. She also values resilience and continuous growth, keeping her focus and dedication even in the face of obstacles. Above all, she strives to remain compassionate and driven, moving forward with purpose and a commitment to meaningful, high-quality work. Outside of medicine, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, teaching and mentoring future healthcare professionals, and supporting charitable organizations dedicated to improving community health.Through more than two decades of skilled surgical care, steady mentorship, and a deep respect for every patient she serves, Navita Modi continues to show that excellence in women's healthcare is built on integrity, compassion, and a lasting commitment to the well-being of the women and families who place their trust in her.Learn More about Navita Modi:Through her Influential Women profile: or through WebMD,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Profiles Navita Modi: Compassionate, Comprehensive Care for Women at Every Stage of Life News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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