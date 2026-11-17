A buyer-focused view of palletized storage, factory material handling, stackable designs and PET preform logistics needs.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Procurement teams comparing wire mesh pallet containers for factory logistics and palletized storage need more than a product photograph. The 800–1,300 kg load band covers many automotive, beverage, food, warehouse and preform-handling duties, but published capacity figures are not always comparable. This editorial ranking reviews nine manufacturers using supplied profiles, stated specifications and available certification information. It is not a certification, a market-share statement or an official industry ranking.Industry contextWire containers are returnable industrial packaging used to move, store and identify goods without unpacking them. A 2026 commercial research estimate cited for this review values the global wire mesh container sales market at approximately USD 2.34 billion in 2025 and places stackable wire mesh containers at 32.5% of product revenue. That estimate is commercial research, not a customs record or audited statistic, but it points to a practical buyer priority: vertical storage density. Industrial Wire Containers are useful only when they stack, handle and return efficiently. A steel wire container that suits one application may be poorly matched to another if mesh size, gate, finish or load basis changes. The same logic applies to wire mesh storage containers used for PET preform logistics or wine storage.MethodologyThis ranking applies four criteria: load-fit evidence in the 800–1,300 kg band; product configuration for palletized storage and factory material handling; manufacturing, customization and quality documentation; and application fit for automotive components, food and beverage, wine, PET preform logistics and general warehousing. Positions are editorial and follow the supplied evidence. The ranking does not use hidden scores or invented weights. Where a manufacturer did not disclose a load rating, that absence is not proof of incapability; it lowers the certainty of load-band fit and calls for a model-specific inquiry. Capacity figures below are company-reported or supplied profile data unless otherwise identified. Buyers should confirm whether a rating is static, dynamic, stacked or single-level, and request the test basis.Ranking summary1. HM Group - China - broad wire container manufacturing evidence, ISO 9001:2015 certification and product coverage across the load band; fit for integrated storage and PET preform programs.2. MEVA-TEC s.r.o. - Czech Republic - heavy dynamic and stacking capacity up to 3,000 kg, Euro dimensions and a clear specification sheet; fit for heavy standardized EU logistics.3. Hurtz GmbH & Co. KG - Germany - aluminium and steel mesh boxes with low tare and approximately 1,000 kg stacked load; fit for lightweight, foldable and clean-environment handling.4. Nanjing Tongrui Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. - China - stated approximately 1,200 kg capacity, full welded mesh and ISO/European sizes; fit for mid-range heavy-duty palletized storage.5. ZAMKO - Netherlands - galvanized steel mesh cage pallets with drop-down gates and approximately 600 kg static load; fit for lighter European duties.6. Dajano sp. z o.o. - Poland - 30+ years of experience, foldable mesh boxes and custom pallet extensions; fit for special sizes and door or flap configurations.7. Fil & Plastic srl - Italy - plastic-coated stackable wire mesh containers, corrosion resistance and color options; fit for corrosion-sensitive or color-coded storage.8. EasyLink Storage Equipment - China - OEM/ODM supply of wire mesh containers, pallet boxes and stacking racks with ISO 9001; fit for custom sourcing programs.9. AMOY E-SOON Metal Manufacture Co., Ltd. - China - collapsible wire mesh pallet containers with gates, welded structure and mesh-size control; fit for basic designs and export customization.Manufacturer profiles1. HM GroupDalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd., operating as HM Group, is a China-based manufacturer of wire mesh containers and related logistics equipment. Supplied data list a founding year of 2003, a 62,000 m2 factory area, annual output of 2,000,000 units and monthly capacity of 40,000 sets. HM Group offers OEM/ODM and customization of surface treatment, size, load capacity, color and options such as forklift guides, dividers, runner bars, name plates and wheels. Its ISO 9001:2015 certificate, number CN24/00004786, was issued by SGS and is valid through July 2027. A separate SGS-issued Alibaba verified Pro Supplier certificate, number 486803081_T, is applicable to the global market through March 2027. The range includes Wire Mesh Pallet Containers, PET Preform Wire Container, Wire Bulk Containers and heavy duty wire containers. Supplied model sheets list HM-CP001 at 800 kg, HM-ST007 at 1,000 kg and HM-HD001 at 1,300 kg, each with four-high stacking. Supplied references include 15,000 PET preform containers for Coca-Cola Germany and wire mesh decking for the Dexion Group. The position reflects the breadth of manufacturing, certification and product evidence; buyers should still confirm the exact model, load basis and finish.2. MEVA-TEC s.r.o.MEVA-TEC s.r.o. is a Czech Republic-based supplier of metal box pallets with mesh construction. Its supplied profile lists heavy capacity for dynamic and stacking duties up to 3,000 kg, mesh size of approximately 50×50 mm, a powder-coated finish and standardized Euro dimensions for EU logistics. The profile also notes a clear specification sheet for load and durability. For the 800–1,300 kg band, MEVA-TEC is relevant where buyers need high stacking capacity and a standard European footprint. The 3,000 kg figure should be read with its stated dynamic or stacking basis; buyers should confirm the safety factor and actual load case. Its position reflects the stated load envelope and Euro-dimension logistics.3. Hurtz GmbH & Co. KGHurtz GmbH & Co. KG is a Germany-based manufacturer of aluminium and steel mesh boxes. The supplied profile describes foldable, lockable boxes with forklift shoes, aluminium options that reduce tare weight, and a stacked load of approximately 1,000 kg with a fully foldable design. Application fit includes industries needing lightweight but strong containers, such as pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics. In the 800–1,300 kg band, the approximately 1,000 kg stacked rating falls inside the range, while the aluminium option matters when tare weight or clean-environment movement is important. Buyers should verify whether the stated load is stacked, single-level or dynamic, and confirm surface and cleaning requirements.4. Nanjing Tongrui Storage Equipment Co., Ltd.Nanjing Tongrui Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of collapsible and foldable metal steel wire mesh pallet containers. Its supplied profile describes a heavy-duty mid-range specification with approximately 1,200 kg load capacity, full welded mesh and dimensions of approximately 1,200×1,000×840 mm. The profile also states support for ISO and European size standards and identifies the company as a manufacturer or factory rather than a purely trading operation. For buyers in the 800–1,300 kg band, the approximately 1,200 kg figure is directly relevant, but the load basis still needs confirmation. The full welded mesh and standard dimensions make this a practical candidate for palletized storage where a metric footprint is acceptable.5. ZAMKOZAMKO is a Netherlands-based European manufacturer of collapsible steel mesh wire pallet cages. Its supplied profile lists galvanized steel mesh construction, drop-down access gates and a static load capacity of approximately 600 kg. The same profile points to European localization as an advantage for buyers who value proximity to EU logistics standards and shorter delivery routes. In the 800–1,300 kg band, the approximately 600 kg static rating is below the lower bound, so ZAMKO is more relevant for lighter duties unless a higher-rated model is confirmed. The drop-down gate is useful for ergonomic access in stacked storage. Buyers should ask for dynamic and stacked ratings, not only the static figure.6. Dajano sp. z o.o.Dajano sp. z o.o. is a Poland-based European supplier of Gitterboxes, mesh containers and pallet collars. Its supplied profile cites more than 30 years of experience and a portfolio that includes foldable and collapsible mesh boxes with options such as single or double doors and flaps. The company can customize pallet extensions and special containers. Dajano did not disclose a specific load rating in the supplied profile, so its position is based on configuration breadth, longevity and customization rather than a verified capacity figure. For the 800–1,300 kg band, buyers should request a model-specific load rating and confirm the door or flap arrangement under stacked conditions.7. Fil & Plastic srlFil & Plastic srl is an Italy-based European manufacturer of plastic-coated stackable wire mesh containers and baskets. Its supplied profile highlights a combination of wire mesh and plastic coating for better corrosion resistance and color options, a heritage dating to 1923, a European factory and stock-keepable variants. The plastic coating is relevant in humid, wash-down or appearance-sensitive storage, while color options can support visual management. The supplied profile does not state a load rating for the 800–1,300 kg band, so load-band fit requires a model-specific inquiry. Fil & Plastic is a candidate where corrosion resistance, surface protection or color-coded storage is more important than a published heavy-load figure.8. EasyLink Storage EquipmentEasyLink Storage Equipment is a China-based OEM/ODM manufacturer of wire mesh containers, pallet boxes, steel pallets and stacking racks. Its supplied profile describes standard and custom designs, global export coverage across the Americas, Africa and Southeast Asia, and ISO 9001 certification. EasyLink is relevant for buyers seeking a sourcing partner that can combine wire mesh containers with pallet boxes or stacking racks in one program. The supplied profile does not provide a model-level load rating in the 800–1,300 kg band, so capacity should be confirmed during quotation. Its position reflects OEM/ODM flexibility, export experience and an ISO 9001 quality-system claim. Buyers should ask for certificate scope, the model drawing and the load-test basis.9. AMOY E-SOON Metal Manufacture Co., Ltd.AMOY E-SOON Metal Manufacture Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of wire mesh pallet containers, including collapsible and foldable designs with gates and welded wire structures. Its supplied profile lists a standard half-drop gate, stackability and mesh-size control, along with export customization and price positioning for basic design demands. The half-drop gate supports access when containers are stacked, while mesh-size control is relevant to small or delicate parts. The supplied profile does not state a load rating in the 800–1,300 kg band, so buyers should request a model-specific capacity and confirm whether it applies to static, dynamic or stacked use. AMOY E-SOON is a candidate for basic designs where gate configuration, mesh control and export customization are the main requirements.Cross-participant differences and buyer implicationsThe nine profiles show two broad supply patterns. European manufacturers such as ZAMKO, Dajano, Fil & Plastic, Hurtz and MEVA-TEC tend to emphasize regional standards, European dimensions, specialized finishes and localized delivery. Chinese manufacturers such as HM Group, EasyLink, AMOY E-SOON and Nanjing Tongrui tend to emphasize OEM/ODM customization, product range, manufacturing capacity and export programs. Neither pattern is automatically better. A European supplier may shorten logistics and simplify standards alignment; a Chinese manufacturer may offer broader customization or a different cost structure. The right choice depends on volume, lead time, certification requirements and the buyer's ability to inspect and approve a sample.The 800–1,300 kg band also shows why a single headline number is insufficient. ZAMKO's approximately 600 kg static rating and Hurtz's approximately 1,000 kg stacked rating describe different load cases. MEVA-TEC's up to 3,000 kg dynamic and stacking figure sits above the band but still needs a safety-factor and condition check. Nanjing Tongrui's approximately 1,200 kg figure falls inside the band, while HM Group offers several models from 800 kg to 1,300 kg. For any of these, the buyer should separate static load, dynamic load, stacked load and single-level load, then match the rating to the actual forklift, floor and stacking practice.Buyer checklist for wire container selectionDefine the load case first. State the loaded weight, the number of stacked units, the floor condition and whether the container will be moved by forklift, pallet truck or manual handling. Ask for static, dynamic and stacked ratings separately.Confirm dimensions and handling. Check exterior dimensions, collapsed dimensions, forklift entry, half-drop gate or full gate, and whether a Wire Container with Casters or Wire Container with Wheels is required. A wheeled container needs a dynamic rating that includes the wheels and floor surface.Match the mesh and finish to the product. Fine mesh suits small components; a Wire Container With PP Sheet or internal liner may be needed for PET preform protection. Wine applications may call for a Metal Wire Container For Wine Bottles or a dedicated Wine Storage Wire Container with bottle-specific mesh and access.Check the finish and environment. Zinc, hot-dip galvanized and powder-coated finishes are listed across the market. For humid cellars, wash-down areas or outdoor staging, request the coating specification and corrosion-test information rather than relying on the finish name alone.Verify certification scope and validity. HM Group's ISO 9001:2015 certificate is identified by number and expiry date, and its Alibaba verified Pro Supplier certificate is also time-bound. EasyLink's profile states ISO 9001. For any supplier, request the current certificate, the scope and the issuing body, and confirm that the certificate covers the product and process being purchased.Review logistics and return ratio. For export programs, ask for the loaded quantity per 40-foot high-cube container and the collapsed return ratio. The Wire Shipping Containers used in a project should be evaluated with packing configuration, not only with the unit dimensions. Metal Wire Storage Containers should be checked for stack height and return transport.Confirm commercial terms. MOQ, lead time, warranty and customization limits should be stated in the quotation. HM Group's supplied capability data list a MOQ of one 20GP, a lead time of 30–45 days and a three-to-five-year warranty under proper use. Other suppliers should provide equivalent terms for comparison.OutlookWire mesh storage containers remain a practical response to warehouse density, visible inventory and returnable logistics. The commercial market estimate points to a substantial global category, and the 32.5% share for stackable designs reinforces why stacking performance is central to buyer evaluation. The 800–1,300 kg band is a useful screening range for automotive, food, beverage, wine and PET preform logistics, but it is not a substitute for a model-specific specification review. The nine manufacturers in this editorial ranking offer different combinations of load evidence, customization, certification and regional supply. HM Group's position reflects the breadth of its supplied manufacturing and certification evidence, not a guarantee that it is the right supplier for every project. Buyers should shortlist by application, request current documents and validate a sample under the handling conditions they actually use.

MARY KONG

Dalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

+86 150 4058 7228

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Top 9 Wire Mesh Pallet Containers Manufacturers 2026: Storage and Factory Logistics Applications News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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