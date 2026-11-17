The abandoned space station of Earthrise One

Melbourne indie studio marks three straight years of international recognition in the Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Award

- Harry LeeMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Earthrise One, an independent science-fiction escape room in Richmond, Melbourne, has received a third consecutive nomination for the Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Award (TERPECA ). Following consecutive Phase 1 selections in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 nomination places the locally-built venue among a small group of international experiences recognised three years running by veteran escape room players.Founded by four friends in inner-east Melbourne, Earthrise Escape Rooms operates two original sci-fi experiences: Earthrise One and Star Crew. Rather than relying on combination padlocks and movie parodies, the studio builds original IP using tactile, story-integrated environments operated by live Game Masters.Global Context and Independent BenchmarksAdministered annually, TERPECA evaluates more than 50,000 escape rooms worldwide. Nominations are restricted to verified enthusiasts who have completed at least 200 in-person escape rooms, while final rankings are voted on by players with at least 100 in-person rooms played. Studio owners and affiliates are prohibited from nominating or ranking their own venues. In the 2025 cycle, 1,185 rooms globally (roughly 2.4% of venues tracked) earned Phase 1 nominations.Alongside its TERPECA streak, Earthrise One holds a "Very Positive" consensus across 189 ratings on Morty (the Rotten Tomatoes of escape rooms), ranks in the top 10 out of 125 escape rooms in Victoria on WhereToEscape, and was highlighted by Room Escape Artist as part of a "small pocket of narratively innovative experiences" in Melbourne.Inside the Earthrise One ExperienceEscape rooms have come a long way since their creation in Japan in 2007. Whereas it was once normal for escape rooms to focus on random keys and codes with a single line premise, escape rooms today are considered immersive theatrical experiences with meaningful stories to tell. Much like the journey that video games went through from their first inception to today, escape rooms have grown into an art-form.In Earthrise, players operate and repurpose custom-built station hardware where every switch, cable, and console belongs to the world, rather than opening combination locks or searching for hidden keys. Teams examine competing personal logs from a missing crew to piece together an ethical conflict, culminating in a collective judgment call that determines the ending.Carrying TERPECA's "No horror" classification, the experience delivers sci-fi tension and mild spooky atmosphere without jump scares or live-actor chases, thanks to its live "Game Masters." Game Masters at Earthrise dynamically adjust pacing and difficulty in real time, roleplaying as different characters and personalising each experience.Indie Origins and Creative Philosophy"Receiving a third TERPECA nomination has been amazing" said Jack Nolan, Creative Director at Earthrise Escape Rooms, who previously designed rooms for Ukiyo and Curium. "We poured our heart and soul into making these experiences. Everything players touch was built by us locally. We were able to build our second room, Star Crew, with the successful funding of a Kickstarter, thanks largely to the support of the Melbourne LARP community. Seeing international enthusiasts travel all the way to Richmond and give us the tick means the world to us."Lead Designer Harry Lee noted that Earthrise One intentionally trades frantic linear puzzle-rushing for deliberate deduction. "Every detail inside the station serves the world-building," Lee said. "Players have to slow down, reflect on the evidence carefully, weigh conflicting perspectives, and decide where they stand."Visitor Information and AccessibilityLocated at Level 1, 133 Church Street, Richmond, VIC 3121, the venue sits next to the Route 78 tram stop and within walking distance of West Richmond and North Richmond train stations. Designed for teams of 2 to 6 players (recommended group size of 5; ages 15 and over without supervision), Earthrise One runs for 60 minutes aboard the fictional Starlight Industries research station. Private-group sessions range from $49 to $89 AUD per player depending on team size. Because the studio occupies a first-floor space, access requires one flight of stairs (no wheelchair access), and one team member must be able to navigate a short crawl section.About Earthrise Escape RoomsEarthrise Escape Rooms is an independent interactive entertainment studio in Richmond, Melbourne, creating handmade sci-fi escape room and live-roleplay experiences, including Earthrise One and Star Crew. More information is available at /.

Jack Nolan

Earthrise Escape Rooms

+61 423 686 130

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Attention Design in Earthrise One

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Earthrise One Earns Third Consecutive TERPECA Nomination News Provided By Earthrise Escape Rooms November 17, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.