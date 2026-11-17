Illustration of a modern Australian-style home as alternative building methods gain attention amid Western Australia's brick shortage.

Finished light gauge steel framing components stacked at a YSHUN manufacturing facility in China, illustrating factory production and material preparation for prefabricated buildings.

Bundles of prefabricated light gauge steel framing components secured inside a shipping container at a YSHUN facility in China, ready for transportation to construction projects.

As Western Australia moves to increase brick supply, builders are reassessing double brick construction and comparing light steel and prefabricated options.

- Zheng Weirong, CEO of YSHUNBUNBURY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Australia's brick supply shortage is prompting builders, developers and housing suppliers to reassess the state's heavy reliance on double brick construction, after the state government announced further measures to increase brick supply and a local manufacturer publicly called for wider use of alternative framing systems.Data released by the Western Australian Government on November 10 shows that around 70 per cent of homes in the state are built in double brick, compared with about 2 to 11 per cent in other Australian states and territories. Housing commencements in Western Australia reached 25,505 in the 2025–26 financial year, up around 90 per cent from the 2023 low. On November 16, ABC News reported that Long Tran, a steel frame manufacturer based in Bunbury, had urged builders to reduce their reliance on bricks and to consider steel frame and timber frame systems for more housing projects.The government has announced up to A$12.8 million in further support, including A$7.5 million in freight subsidies intended to bring around 20 million bricks into Western Australia from other states and overseas over the next six months. Separately, up to A$4 million has been committed to support the restart of Austral's mothballed Cardup brickworks, which ceased production in 2023 and is expected to return to operation by March 2027, producing around 17 million bricks a year.The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has said the immediate priority is additional brick supply for homes already under construction or in the pipeline, noting that changing building materials or structural systems mid-project can increase costs under fixed-price contracts and lead to further delays.For new projects, however, the discussion is turning to structural choice at the design stage. Light steel construction uses cold-formed steel framing produced in a factory to structural drawings, with components cut, punched and numbered before delivery to site. Industry participants say this makes light gauge steel homes and other prefabricated housing systems a practical comparison option alongside double brick for new housing, low-rise villas, holiday accommodation and volume residential developments, rather than a mid-project substitute."A shortage in one material shows the risk of depending on a single building system," said Zheng Weirong, CEO of Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd. (YSHUN ). "For new projects, buyers are now comparing supply stability and factory capacity alongside price, and they expect a supplier to document its system clearly enough for local engineering review."Among the overseas suppliers active in this segment, Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd. (YSHUN) supplies light steel homes, prefabricated housing and modular building products to overseas markets from two production bases covering a total of approximately 65,000 square metres. The company organises production of G550 cold-formed light steel components in accordance with project engineering requirements, with components processed, numbered, inspected and packed by category in the factory and loaded for shipment in line with the on-site installation sequence. For Australian projects, YSHUN can support the provision of structural drawings, material parameters, test documentation, factory inspection records and installation technical documents, and can cooperate with third-party inspection and local engineering teams on project technical review. Dongguan Yashun Light Steel Structure Co., Ltd., within the same YSHUN business system, provides manufacturing, structural detailing and related engineering technical support.Housing projects in Australia remain subject to the National Construction Code (NCC) and applicable standards, which for light steel structures may include AS/NZS 4600 and AS/NZS 1170, with project compliance determined through local engineering review of each project's design and documentation.Industry observers expect the short-term focus in Western Australia to remain on brick supply for projects already designed in double brick, while the longer-term discussion centres on whether the state's housing market should reduce its dependence on a single building system and add more structural options for future projects.About YSHUN: Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd. (YSHUN) is a China-based manufacturer of light steel buildings, prefabricated housing and modular building systems for residential, commercial and project-based applications worldwide. The company operates two production bases covering a total of approximately 65,000 square metres. More information is available at .

LINCHENGLONG

Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd.

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Western Australia Brick Shortage Drives New Interest in Light Steel Homes News Provided By Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd. November 17, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Science



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