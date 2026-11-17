Why Indian Drugmakers Are Losing Pricing Power In The US
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian drugmakers are losing pricing power in the US, their largest market, as buyer concentration and intensifying competition squeeze sales and margins. In the July-September 2026 quarter, Cipla's North America revenue fell 19% in rupee terms as sales of generic Revlimid, a blood cancer drug, declined amid competition. Revlimid also weighed on Dr. Reddy's North America sales, while Lupin's US sales fell 13% from the April-June quarter after it lost exclusivity on Tolvaptan and Mirabegron.
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