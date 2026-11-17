Andhra Gas Leak: ONGC Well Incident Triggers Safety Alert In Konaseema District
Gas was seen gushing out of a rig located along the Gedhada–Mamidikuduru highway.
A safety advisory has been issued for the people in the area with residents being advised not to switch on lights or use electrical appliances amid concerns over the gas leak.
No statement has been issued by ONGC as of yet.
More details awaited
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