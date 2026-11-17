MENAFN - Live Mint) A major gas leak was reported at an oil well operated by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of Tuesday, CNBC TV18 reported.

Gas was seen gushing out of a rig located along the Gedhada–Mamidikuduru highway.

A safety advisory has been issued for the people in the area with residents being advised not to switch on lights or use electrical appliances amid concerns over the gas leak.

No statement has been issued by ONGC as of yet.

More details awaited