MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, CA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ujersey shop, an online retailer of authentic-style NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA jerseys, today released its 2026 holiday shipping schedule and outlined seasonal fulfillment preparations ahead of Christmas. The company said the update is meant to provide customers with clear timing expectations for in-stock and custom jersey orders during the peak gift-giving period.







According to Ujersey, holiday demand typically increases pressure on both production workflows and outbound logistics. To prepare for that seasonal rise, the company said it is reviewing inventory coverage, order-processing capacity, and fulfillment staffing earlier in the calendar year so customers can plan around published timelines rather than informal estimates close to Christmas.



Ujersey also said the announcement reflects a broader readiness effort for December delivery planning. By releasing schedule details in advance, the company aims to reduce uncertainty for households coordinating gifts across multiple sports categories and size ranges. The guidance covers standard in-stock fulfillment as well as made-to-order personalization requests placed before Christmas.



2026 holiday shipping schedule

Ujersey published the following processing and transit guidance for the 2026 Christmas season:



In-stock orders: Processed and shipped within 2–3 days after order confirmation

Custom orders: Require 3–7 days of production before dispatch In-stock delivery window: Logistics for shipped in-stock items are expected to take 12–18 days

The company noted that custom personalization and peak-season carrier volume can extend total delivery time. Customers placing custom orders are advised to allow both the production window and subsequent transit time when planning Christmas arrival dates. Ujersey said in-stock timelines apply after an order is confirmed and do not replace carrier-side delays that may occur during the final weeks of December.

Seasonal preparations

As part of its 2026 holiday preparations, Ujersey said it is maintaining assortment visibility across major U.S. sports categories listed in its Ujersey Collections, including men's, women's, and youth sizes. The company described the update as an operational notice focused on schedule transparency, fulfillment readiness, and clear customer communication for the 2026 Christmas season.

Ujersey stated that publishing the timeline now is intended to help customers complete ordering decisions before carrier networks reach their heaviest seasonal volume. The company said it will continue to monitor production lead times and logistics performance through the holiday period and will update customers promptly if those operating conditions change in a material way.

CONTACT: Ujersey Martha Taylor...