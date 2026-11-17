Slimzol has put Slimzol drops on the market, a liquid dietary supplement measured out with a dropper, one dropperful a day, for adults who are building a weight management routine. Slimzol reports that the drops are ready to order.

Each Slimzol bottle holds 30 servings of 1 mL. Its Supplement Facts panel lists two items: chromium in the picolinate form at 7 mcg (20% DV) and a 15.47 mg proprietary blend naming 21 ingredients, headed by maca root extract and African mango seed extract. A serving has 0 calories, and the bottle states that the drops are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.









Slimzol Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Slimzol drops are a liquid dietary supplement for adults, dispensed with the bottle's dropper and swallowed. The formula has two parts: a single mineral with its own amount, chromium, and a proprietary blend that groups 12 botanicals, seven amino acid compounds and two flavor compounds under one combined weight of 15.47 mg. The panel names every component of the blend in order without giving a separate amount for any of them.

The company presents Slimzol as something to take each day. The label sticks to the formula, its directions and its cautions, and this announcement adds no outcome claims.

Slimzol Ingredients: Chromium and a 21-Ingredient Blend

The Slimzol ingredients come from several sources: one trace mineral, extracts drawn from seeds, roots, fruit and leaves, and a group of amino acids and similar compounds. A caret next to most of the plant extracts is the panel's mark for a concentrate with a 20:1 extract equivalent, and an asterisk next to African mango marks a 10:1 concentrate. Because the blend is declared only as a total, the share of any single component is unknown, and research on an ingredient at a stated amount cannot be matched to it. Every one of the Slimzol drops ingredients is covered below, grouped for readability.

Chromium Picolinate (7 mcg)

Chromium, a trace mineral, reaches the diet in small amounts through foods such as broccoli, potatoes, green beans, whole grains, beef and grape juice. Chromium picolinate is a supplement form that pairs chromium with picolinic acid. The panel lists 7 mcg per 1 mL serving, or 20% of the 35 mcg Daily Value, making chromium the only Slimzol ingredient with an amount of its own on the panel. Studies of chromium span many settings, and results vary by form, dose and population. The 7 mcg figure records content only, and the label ties no outcome to it.

Maca Root Extract

Maca, Lepidium meyenii, is a root crop of the Peruvian Andes, grown at high altitude and eaten there for centuries, usually dried and milled into flour; botanically it belongs to the same family as radishes and turnips. It opens the Slimzol blend, which under labeling practice means it is the largest component by weight, and it carries the 20:1 mark. Maca appears in a modest number of small studies, and what they found differs with the preparation, the color type of the root and the amount. Being listed first reflects weight within the blend and says nothing about what the drops do.

African Mango Seed Extract

African mango, Irvingia gabonensis, grows wild in the humid forests between Nigeria and the Congo basin. Its fleshy fruit looks like a mango, and its oil-rich kernels, known as dika nuts, are pounded and cooked into regional soups. Extracts of the seed have been tested in a limited number of small trials, with outcomes that vary by extract and dose. It is the second entry in the blend, the only one marked with an asterisk, for a 10:1 concentrate. With no separate amount printed, its listing indicates presence only.

Green Tea Leaf and Guarana Seed Extracts

Green tea is the leaf of Camellia sinensis, and guarana, Paullinia cupana, is a Brazilian vine whose seeds give several South American sodas their name and flavor. Both plants contain caffeine in their natural state, green tea along with compounds called catechins, and both are widespread in foods, beverages and supplements, with research results that vary with how they are prepared and how much is used. No caffeine content is given for the blend, so adults who track their caffeine intake can ask a pharmacist before starting. As listed, both are components of the blend, and nothing further is claimed for them.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre, a climber of the tropical forests of central and southern India, has leaves that feature in Ayurvedic tradition. Researchers have taken an interest in a family of leaf compounds called gymnemic acids, mostly in small studies whose findings differ with the extract and the dose. Gymnema is eighth in line within the blend, with the 20:1 mark, and the label claims no effect for it.

Other Plant Extracts in the Blend

Seven more plant ingredients complete the botanical part of the blend: grape seed extract (Vitis vinifera), eleuthero root extract (Eleutherococcus senticosus), Astragalus membranaceus root extract, Coleus forskohlii root extract, cayenne pepper fruit extract (Capsicum annuum), grapefruit seed (Citrus paradisi) and Panax ginseng root extract. They run from familiar foods and spices, such as grapes, grapefruit and cayenne, to roots long used in traditional Asian preparations, such as astragalus, eleuthero and ginseng. Research on each differs with the plant part used and how it is processed. The label states no amount for any of the seven and claims no result from them.

Amino Acids in the Slimzol Blend

Seven amino acid compounds fill most of the last places in the blend: L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta-alanine, GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), L-tryptophan and L-carnitine HCl. Most of them occur in everyday protein sources like eggs, dairy products, fish, meat and beans; L-carnitine comes chiefly from red meat and milk, and GABA is present in fermented foods and some vegetables. Each of them is also marketed by itself as a supplement and has been studied separately, with findings tied to the amounts and conditions of each study. Their individual quantities within the 15.47 mg are not disclosed, and no effect is claimed for them.

Raspberry Ketones and Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

Raspberry ketones are the fragrant molecules that help give raspberries their smell; the food and fragrance industries use them as flavor and scent ingredients, and supplement makers usually rely on a lab-made version because the fruit contains only traces. Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a sweet-tasting compound prepared from licorice root, Glycyrrhiza glabra, and used to flavor and sweeten foods and confections. Neither has a separate amount on the panel, and neither is linked to any outcome.

Liquid Format and Daily Supplement Use

Slimzol is a liquid supplement in a dropper bottle. The directions read: "Shake well before each use. Take 1 dropperful daily. Place in mouth and swallow." One dropperful is the 1 mL serving on the panel. A liquid suits the habits of some adults, and the form a product takes is not a measure of what it offers.

Each Slimzol drops bottle holds 30 servings, a month's supply at one dropperful daily. Storage, per the label, is away from heat, light and humidity to preserve freshness and out of the reach of children, and a bottle whose safety seal is broken or missing is not to be used.

Weight Management as a Category Term

Weight management is a wide category name in the wellness market, applied to products that adults include in their daily habits. It does not name a clinical endpoint or a measured result, and the company does not describe Slimzol drops as causing any measurable change. Eating patterns, physical activity, sleep and age vary from adult to adult, and Slimzol is meant to sit among those habits as an addition, not a replacement.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The 22 ingredients in Slimzol drops have very different research backgrounds. Green tea and ginseng appear in decades of studies across many designs; raspberry ketones have far less human research behind them; and several of the plant extracts are known mainly from traditional use. Evidence of one kind cannot be read as evidence of another, and an outcome measured for one ingredient at a known amount does not apply to a blend in which that ingredient's amount is not disclosed.

There is no published Slimzol research about the finished drops: no trial of the full formula is in print, and no product data accompanies this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Botanicals and amino acids in a formula like this one are active substances, and some of the plants in the Slimzol blend, among them grapefruit, ginseng and licorice, have known interactions with some medicines. The label's caution reads: "Do not exceed recommended dose. Not for use by individuals under the age of 18, or by pregnant or nursing women. Individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement." Anyone on a prescription medicine, or taking other supplements, can ask a pharmacist or physician before starting.

The panel does not list Slimzol side effects; beyond the caution, its only safety notes are the storage lines. The drops belong in a routine only at the label serving, and a health care professional's advice comes first.

Slimzol Label Information

Slimzol's panel starts with a serving size of 1 mL and 30 servings per container, then lists calories (0), chromium as chromium picolinate (7 mcg, 20% DV) and the proprietary blend (15.47 mg), which is marked with a dagger because the panel sets no Daily Value for it. A footnote adds that the drops are not a significant source of several nutrients, among them fats, sugars, protein and sodium.

Under a proprietary blend heading, the components are named in descending order by weight and only the total is printed, so the label does not reveal how much of any one of the 21 a serving holds. The other ingredients are water, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, stevia, xylitol and citrus extract. The drops come in an amber bottle with a black dropper and a sky-blue label; the Slimzol name runs down the front, and the rest of the wrap is given over to the directions, the Supplement Facts, the caution and storage lines, the origin line and the distributor.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

As printed, the Slimzol label covers the essentials: how big a serving is and how many a bottle holds, the chromium amount, the blend total with its 21 components in order, the extract ratios, the base ingredients, how to take and store the drops, the caution, the origin and the distributor. The label shown here is the version now in use, according to the company.

Advice that applies to any supplement applies to Slimzol drops as well: physicians, pharmacists, dentists and dietitians should all know about each supplement an adult takes; a natural origin is not in itself a sign that an ingredient suits everyone; the label dropperful sets the limit; and a new supplement taken alongside a prescribed medicine calls for the prescriber's approval first. The Slimzol caution itself rules out use under 18 and during pregnancy or nursing.

Slimzol Drops Availability and Launch Information

The Slimzol official website, getslimzol.com, is now selling the drops in 30-serving bottles, the company states. Slimzol customer service, reachable at... or +1 (323) 388-5918 as listed on the bottle, handles questions, and the Slimzol drops order information gathers the ordering details in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Slimzol drops?

A dropper-dosed liquid dietary supplement; its label lists chromium picolinate at 7 mcg and a 15.47 mg proprietary blend of 21 plant, amino acid and flavor ingredients.

Which ingredients does a Slimzol serving contain?

Chromium (as chromium picolinate, 7 mcg) and a 15.47 mg blend of maca root, African mango seed, grape seed, guarana seed, eleuthero root, astragalus root, green tea leaf, Gymnema sylvestre leaf, Coleus forskohlii root, cayenne pepper fruit and Panax ginseng root extracts, grapefruit seed, raspberry ketones, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta-alanine, monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, GABA, L-tryptophan and L-carnitine HCl, in a base of water, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, stevia, xylitol and citrus extract.

What are Slimzol drops intended for?

For adults looking for a once-daily liquid supplement within a weight management routine. No clinical outcome is claimed by the company.

Is there published clinical research on Slimzol drops?

No. Published trials of the finished formula do not exist, and this announcement includes none. Findings on single ingredients do not describe the blend as a whole.

How are Slimzol drops taken?

One dropperful (1 mL) a day. The directions are to shake well before each use, place the dropperful in the mouth, and swallow.

Are Slimzol drops available to order?

Yes. Orders are open at getslimzol.com, the company says, and the Slimzol drops order details describe how to place one.

Can Slimzol drops replace a prescribed medicine?

No. Slimzol drops are a dietary supplement, and decisions about diagnosis or medicine stay with a doctor.

About Slimzol

Slimzol, which lists an Ogden, Utah, address on its label, sells Slimzol drops: chromium picolinate plus a 21-part botanical and amino acid blend, taken as one 1 mL dropperful a day, made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and bottled in 30-serving sizes. Slimzol confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Slimzol does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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