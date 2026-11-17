FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Miami-Based Wellness Professional Combines Hospitality, Human Resources, and Holistic Practices to Support Personal Growth and ConnectionMIAMI, Fla. - Tatiana Bezer, a Miami-based wellness professional, hospitality expert, and human resources specialist, designs holistic experiences that foster personal growth, balance, and deep connection. Originally from Moldova, where she studied diplomacy, Tatiana relocated to the U.S. over a decade ago, building her foundation in luxury hospitality and human resources before establishing her independent wellness brand.A Certified Yoga Teacher (200+ HR) and Certified Reiki Healer, Tatiana integrates yoga, sound healing, chanting, healing circles, and retreats across beachfront hotels, wellness studios, private events, and community gatherings. Her approach combines her background in people-centered workplace practices-supported by a Certificate in Human Resources Management from Cornell University-with her passion for making mindfulness accessible, grounded, and free from social pressure.Tatiana's personal journey-notably motherhood and a commitment to lifelong learning-deeply informs her work. Drawing on these experiences, she cultivates welcoming, safe environments where individuals can process emotions and reconnect with their authentic selves.At the center of her offerings is Samadhi Mala Beads, her signature line of hand-knotted spiritual jewelry crafted from natural gemstones, Rudraksha seeds, and sandalwood. Each traditional 108-bead mala, 54-bead half-mala, or 27-bead pocket mala serves as an intentional tool for meditation, breathwork, and focus.Tatiana's brand stands out through its tailored, craft-driven approach:Custom Intention Malas: Personalized designs built around a client's specific life transitions, energetic needs, and personal goals.Astrological Natal Chart Malas: Custom creations that translate an individual's exact birth chart-planetary placements, zodiac signs, and elements-into a unique gemstone configuration.Samadhi Ritual Boxes: Curated experiential sets designed around intentions such as grounding, renewal, and abundance. Each box pairs mindful practices with tactile tools, including malas, ceremonial cacao or herbal teas, Palo Santo or sage, candles, and meditation prompt cards.Looking ahead, Tatiana aims to bridge corporate and holistic spaces by developing comprehensive wellness programs within hospitality settings, creating environments that support well-being for both hotel guests and team members.Learn More about Tatiana Bezer:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Tatiana Bezer, Showcased By Influential Women, Creates Wellness Experiences Through Yoga, Reiki, And Mindfulness Daily News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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