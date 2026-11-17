WeFixMoney is an independent, family-operated online financial marketplace.

Family-owned service connecting consumers with 3rd-party lenders for personal loans launches a simpler, faster way to submit a request.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WeFixMoney, a family-operated online financial marketplace that connects consumers with third-party lenders for personal finance solutions, today announced the launch of its fully redesigned website at WeFixMoney. The new mobile-first site features a simplified, step-by-step online request form and a layout designed to reduce page load times on smartphones and tablets, while keeping the company's existing encryption and privacy protections in place.The launch follows WeFixMoney's milestone earlier this year of connecting more than 8 million consumers with lenders. Since its founding in 2008, the company has focused on making it easier for people to navigate financial options online and connect with lenders.What's New on the WeFixMoney WebsiteMobile-first design: A layout designed specifically for smartphones and tablets, reducing friction and page load times.Simplified online form: A step-by-step form that lets consumers submit requests faster and with greater clarity.Clearer navigation:: Streamlined navigation that gives consumers a clearer path to offers.Same security protections: 256-bit TLS encryption across every page, helping protect personal and financial information as it is submitted through the site.“Our look has evolved, but our standard of trustworthiness hasn't,” said Danielle Thomas, Director of Marketing, WeFixMoney.“We wanted our website to feel as fast, clean and intuitive as a modern banking app, while keeping the encryption, privacy protocols and lender vetting process our users rely on in place.”About WeFixMoneyFounded in 2008, WeFixMoney is an independent, family-operated online financial marketplace connecting consumers with third-party lenders for personal finance solutions. The company has connected more than 8 million consumers with lenders. WeFixMoney is not a lender, does not make credit decisions, and never charges consumers a fee to connect with its network. Loan terms, rates and availability are set by participating lenders and vary by state.

Danielle Thomas

Fix Media LLC

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WeFixMoney Launches Redesigned Website with Mobile-First Experience News Provided By Fix Media LLC November 17, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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