NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bruno Marc, a leading men's footwear brand renowned for blending classic craftsmanship with modern comfort, today announced its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional event on its online storefront. Running from November 14 through December 1, the multi-week campaign offers customers site-wide savings to refresh their fall and winter wardrobes or find the perfect holiday gifts.

Campaign Promotion Schedule:

- Sitewide Savings (Nov 23 – Dec 1): Enjoy up to 25% off across all product categories, including loafers, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, and casual slip-ons.

- Peak Event Window (Nov 19 – Nov 22): Unlock maximum markdowns of up to 50% off on select styles and promotional tiers across key categories:

- Formal & Smart-Casual Oxfords: Select lines crafted for modern elegance and all-day office comfort, featuring premium finishes and flexible outsoles.

- Seasonal Boots: Select footwear built for durability, warmth, and style-including classic Chelsea boots, dress boots, and rugged casual silhouettes.

- Everyday & Dress Sneakers: Select models engineered for lightweight mobility and versatile styling, bridging athletic comfort with polished aesthetics.

"Our goal this holiday season is to bring exceptional value directly to our customers," said a spokesperson for Bruno Marc. "Whether shoppers are looking for everyday workwear, gearing up for formal holiday events, or searching for great gifts, our flexible promotion schedule ensures everyone can access high-quality footwear at unbeatable price points."

Event Details & Availability

- Campaign Duration: November 14 – December 1, 2026

- Peak 50% Off Sale Window: November 19 – November 22 (Up to 50% off select Oxfords, Boots, and Sneakers)

- Sitewide 25% Off Sale Window: November 14–18 & November 23–December 1 (Up to 25% off all categories)

- Where to Shop: Exclusively online at Bruno Marc Official Website

Note: Discount tiers during the peak event apply to designated styles and product lines. Shoppers are encouraged to visit the official storefront early to secure preferred sizes while inventory lasts.

Exclusive Sale Collection: Beyond the Black Friday program, Bruno Marc also maintains a dedicated Exclusive Sale collection, where select men's styles are marked down by up to 40% off. The edit spans embroidered Western cowboy boots, Chelsea and chukka boots, lightweight arch-support sneakers and polished slip-on casuals, with prices starting at $39.99 - an ongoing destination for shoppers who want premium craftsmanship at a sharper price point, available exclusively on the official site while sizes last.

About Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc is dedicated to crafting stylish, durable, and comfortable men's footwear tailored for modern lifestyles. Offering a comprehensive portfolio ranging from timeless dress shoes and Oxfords to versatile boots and casual sneakers, Bruno Marc delivers high-value craftsmanship designed for work, weekend, and formal occasions.

SEO & PR Department

Bruno Marc

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Bruno Marc Unveils Early Black Friday Savings with Up to 50% Off Premier Men's Footwear News Provided By DP DREAM PAIRS INC November 17, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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