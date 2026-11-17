

EQS Newswire / 17/11/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

ONTARIO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for family, friends and yourself. Whether it's adding a festive touch to the home, making everyday routines a little easier or finding something fun for the kids, Garvee has brought together a selection of home, lifestyle and family products to help French shoppers make the most of the holiday season.

Festive Touches: Bring the Christmas Spirit Home

Nothing sets the mood for Christmas quite like festive decorations. Garvee's artificial Christmas tree (Discount Code:GARVEEBF10) makes a classic addition to the living room, creating a welcoming setting for family gatherings and holiday celebrations. For a little extra cheer outdoors, the inflatable Santa is a fun way to decorate gardens and entryways, giving visitors a festive welcome.

Practical Gifts: Elevate Everyday Living

Some of the best gifts are the ones that keep making a difference long after the holidays. Garvee's home essentials are designed to bring a little more comfort and convenience to daily life. The cookware set stainless steel step kitchen bin helps keep the home tidy. An electric fireplace automatic pet feeder makes daily feeding routines easier for pet owners.

Gifts for Kids: Inspire Imagination Through Play

For children, the excitement of a gift often comes from the adventures that follow. A wooden play kitchen Discount Code:GARVEEBF00) lets little ones explore imaginative role-play indoors, while the children's dinosaur crane ( 8%OFF-Discount Code:GARVEEBF01) brings a playful twist to outdoor adventures. For kids fascinated by big machines, the electric tractor ( Discount Code:GARVEEBF02) and excavator Discount Code:GARVEEBF03) offer hands-on, construction-inspired fun. Each brings new ways to play, explore and spend time together throughout the holiday season.

From festive decorations to useful home upgrades and gifts that keep little ones entertained, Garvee has ideas for different people and moments this holiday season.

Hashtag: #Garvee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GarveeGarvee offers practical, stylish products for everyday living, with a range spanning home, outdoor, tools, pets and family categories. With products designed around everyday needs, Garvee aims to make life at home more comfortable and convenient.



News Source: Garvee

17/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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