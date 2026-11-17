MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of life in the tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Four people were killed, and at least 20 others were injured after a bus travelling from Rishikesh to Srinagar fell into a ravine nearly 100 metres below (about 328 feet and 1 inch) a bridge in Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The information regarding the incident was received at around 5:30 a.m. The accident occurred near the Gular area on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Tehri district.

Upon receiving information about the accident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala, along with the police, immediately reached the site and commenced rescue operations.

According to initial information, there were approximately 30–35 passengers on board; four bodies have been recovered, and about 20 individuals have been rescued with injuries and are being transported to a hospital in Rishikesh via ambulance.

Given the gravity of the incident, and under the instructions of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, additional SDRF teams have been dispatched to the scene. Police forces are present on-site, and relief and rescue operations are currently underway through the coordinated efforts of the SDRF and the police.

Officials said that rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragic incident, four people were killed, and six others were injured after an SUV returning from a wedding ceremony plunged into a gorge approximately 500 metres deep in Rudraprayag late on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Kandara motor road in the Kyunja Valley of the Agastyamuni block.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the DDRF (District Disaster Response Force), SDRF, and the police arrived at the scene. The rescue operation had to be carried out late into the night, hampered by the difficult, rugged terrain and darkness.

By late night, all ten occupants had been recovered from the gorge, and the injured were shifted to Srinagar Base Hospital for treatment.