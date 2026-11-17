MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday, the 14th death anniversary of the party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, used the occasion to mount a sweeping political attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the central leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of India.

The Thackeray camp, in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', claimed that Maharashtra and the nation continue to feel the absence of Balasaheb Thackeray, whose leadership was defined by discipline, meticulousness, and decisive action. The editorial highlighted how Thackeray connected with common workers and farmers across castes and religions through his speeches, writing, and cartoons.

Emphasising his commitment to building a new history rather than merely stirring up the past, the editorial asserted that the country remains permanently indebted to his historic contributions.

The editorial devoted significant space to portraying Thackeray as a fierce environmentalist who loved Maharashtra's mountains, rivers, and forests, contrasting this with the current state administration's policies. It alleged that under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, large-scale deforestation, river reclamation, and mountain excavation are being carried out under the guise of development.

Specifically citing forest areas in Satara, Karjat, Bhimashankar, Aarey, and Gadchiroli, the editorial accused the state government of recklessly clearing forests to benefit a group of industrialists. It further claimed that citizens and activists protesting these projects are being suppressed and labelled as "Naxalites" and "enemies of development".

Turning to state cooperative politics, the editorial accused Chief Minister Fadnavis of subverting democratic norms during the Kolhapur-based Gokul Milk Union elections. The editorial alleged that the state government altered rules and enacted new laws to disqualify candidates elected by farmers in order to declare defeated ruling-party candidates victorious.

At the national level, the editorial targeted PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and the incumbent CEC Gyanesh Kumar -- referring to them collectively as a "gang of four". It alleged that this group manipulated electoral processes by deleting crores of names from voter lists and committing "vote theft", echoing Thackeray's past warnings that democracy risks becoming a "maidservant of the rulers".

Concluding its critique, the editorial stated that the public has begun taking to the streets in protest against perceived authoritarianism and electoral irregularities.

Invoking Balasaheb Thackeray's famous remark that citizens in a democracy must ignite like a volcano against injustice rather than remain passive "sheep", the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claimed that widespread public sentiment today echoes the belief that had Thackeray been alive, the current leadership in Delhi would have been forced to retreat.