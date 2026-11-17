MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) For the first time in this season, night temperature dropped below the freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Tuesday, with the tourist resort of Gulmarg and Pahalgam hill station recording minus 3.4 and minus 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, respectively.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Director of the local Meteorological Department, told IANS,“For the first time this session, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 0.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today. This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this season in the city.”

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in the ski resort of Gulmarg, while it was minus 3.8 degrees in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

In Jammu city, the minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius; in Katra, it was 10.6 degrees; in Batote, it was 6.9 degrees; in Banihal was 9.8 degrees; and Bhaderwah recorded 1.1 degrees.

Due to the morning chill, authorities announced that schools for nursery to middle classes will open at 10.30 a.m. and close at 2.30 p.m., and from Class 8 to Class 12, schools will open at 10.30 a.m. and close at 3.30 p.m. from this day onwards;

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather till the end of the month. Due to the clear night sky, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further across Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

Tourists have been visiting Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg these days to see the season's fresh snowfall. For some of these tourists, who are in the Valley for the first time, seeing snow on the ground and the snow-clad mountain tops is a lifetime experience.

Sunil Kumar, 22, has come to Kashmir for the first time.“Believe me, I won't have missed the fun of falling snowflakes for any other experience in my life,” he said while watching fresh snowfall in Gulmarg.

For locals, however, it is time to wear the traditional tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran', as people living in villages are making charcoal from fallen Chinar leaves to light their earthen firepot called the 'Kangri' in the colder days ahead.