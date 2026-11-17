MENAFN - IANS) Tehri Garhwal, Nov 17 (IANS) The death toll in the tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal has climbed to eight, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

Meanwhile, 26 people have been left injured after the bus travelling from Rishikesh to Srinagar with 34 passengers fell into a ravine nearly 100 metres below (about 328 feet and 1 inch) a bridge in Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday.

The information regarding the incident was received at around 5:30 a.m. The accident occurred near the Gular area on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Tehri district.

Upon receiving information about the accident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala, along with the police, immediately reached the site and commenced rescue operations.

According to initial information, there were approximately 30–35 passengers on board; four bodies have been recovered, and about 20 individuals have been rescued with injuries and are being transported to a hospital in Rishikesh via ambulance.

Given the gravity of the incident, and under the instructions of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, additional SDRF teams have been dispatched to the scene. Police forces are present on-site, and relief and rescue operations are currently underway through the coordinated efforts of the SDRF and the police.

Officials said that rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the tragic bus accident and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."