MENAFN - IANS) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (IANS) A massive gas leak occurred from an ONGC gas drilling well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday, triggering panic among people in surrounding villages.

The gas leak from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig occurred near Geddada village in Mamidikuduru mandal.

According to officials, the gas began leaking around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, accompanied by a loud noise, and is currently spewing out in large volumes.

The incident triggered panic among residents and commuters on the National Highway 216.

Gas was reportedly spreading to nearby villages, with residents complaining of a strong gas smell. People living in the vicinity and motorists passing through the highway ran to safety after noticing the gas leak.

Police halted vehicular movement on the Geddada-Mamidikuduru highway as a precautionary measure.

ONGC officials and police were alerted, while specialised teams were being mobilised to contain the leak. A control team from Narsapur left for the spot to contain the blowout.

The officials stated that there have been no fires so far and that the wellhead remains secure. ONGC personnel were taking measures to prevent the gas from spreading near the ground level.

Fire-fighters arranged the water umbrella around the rig to prevent fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has spoken with officials regarding a gas leak incident.

He directed that residents in the affected areas be evacuated to safer locations.

The Chief Minister said public safety must be given the highest priority. He said ONGC must take immediate action, deploying specialised technical teams to bring the gas leak under control.

Noting that such incidents have occurred frequently of late, the Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately engage with ONGC management.

He has ordered a review of safety protocols in consultation with the ONGC Chairman and other senior officials of the organisation.

Authorities have already evacuated residents living within a one-kilometre radius of the gas well.

As a precautionary safety measure, diesel generators and other equipment have been shut down and removed from the vicinity. A cementing team is arriving at the site to completely plug the gas well leak.

ONGC officials have stated that the gas leak incident will be brought fully under control within the next 4-5 hours.