MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian rupee traded 31 paise higher in early deals against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a fall in crude oil prices and strong foreign fund inflows.

The domestic currency opened at 93.72 against the greenback and gained further ground to touch 93.62 in early trade.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated by 25 paise to close at 93.94 against the US dollar.

According to currency experts, the rupee is set to trade with a positive bias on easing inflation concerns amid softening crude oil prices and strength in the domestic markets.

FII inflows and easing concerns over large-scale attacks between the US and Iran may also support the rupee.

However, strength in the dollar and a surge in US Treasury yields may cap sharp upside, the experts said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index -- which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies -- was at 103.50, higher by 0.04 per cent.

The analysts highlighted that the US Dollar Index climbed above 103.5 on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since April 2025, as strong October inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary supported the greenback.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack favoured gradual interest rate increases but acknowledged that larger hikes may be necessary if inflation intensifies.

Markets currently assign more than a 95 per cent probability to a 25-basis-point December increase, with remaining odds suggesting a potential 50-basis-point hike, according to them.

Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- was trading 0.75 per cent lower at $91.75 per barrel in futures trade.

According to experts, crude oil prices have extended their sharp downward slide, driven primarily by growing fears of a global supply surplus, with the International Energy Agency projecting a Q4 surplus of roughly 2 million barrels per day as Middle Eastern crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recover faster than expected.

In addition, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,864 crore.