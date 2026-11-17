

AMD, MU and AVGO fell between 4% and 7.6% in Monday's session as investors took the new technology export curbs as a potential headwind for chip sales.

The U.S. is trying to restrict China and other U.S. adversaries from accessing offshore computing power that uses high-end American processors. Intel fell in overnight trading after Nvidia disclosed that it trimmed its stake in the government-backed chipmaker.

Chip stocks eased in post-market hours on Monday after a sharp drop in the regular session triggered by new U.S. chip curbs targeting AI capacity available to Chinese companies.

SK Hynix (SKHY) led the overnight gains, rising 3.6%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Micron (MU) rose 2% and 2.8% respectively and Broadcom (AVGO) gained 2.3% in what appears to be a relief rally.

AMD, MU and AVGO fell between 4% and 7.6% in Monday's session as investors took the new U.S. technology export curbs as a potential headwind for chip sales. Intel (INTC), which fell 7%, continued to be in the red in overnight trading as Nvidia disclosed it trimmed its stake in the government-backed chipmaker.

US Imposes License On AI Chips Sales To Overseas Data Centers

The Donald Trump administration on Monday moved to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advanced AI chips and servers, following increased scrutiny over its handling of curbs on semiconductor exports after an alleged spy scandal involving Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

An interim rule issued by the Commerce Department now requires data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to obtain a license from Washington before exporting advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other U.S. manufacturers to customers in those countries.

The measure is an attempt to restrict China and other U.S. adversaries from accessing offshore computing power that uses high-end American processors.

Nvidia Fallout Revives US-China Tension

The government's directive came days after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO following his admission to an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International whom the U.S. authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

Megaspeed was already under a U.S. investigation for possible export control violations. Nvidia will report third-quarter results on Tuesday and will likely face tough questions about Huang and the chipmaker's dealings with Megaspeed.

SemiAnalysis founder Dylan Patel said more than 1.5 gigawatts of chips are in China in violation of U.S. law, and warned that efforts to trace how they got there could reshape the AI industry.

“That whole web” is now set to unwind, he said in a SemiAnalysis video interview. Patel also questioned whether open-source AI can thrive if Nvidia can no longer support it, calling the ecosystem“a lot weaker with NVIDIA down and out.”

He said that shift could leave Anthropic closer to a monopoly or duopoly, a prospect he said“bodes really well” for its IPO this week, although Anthropic is“more diverse in what chips they use than any other company in the world.”

Nvidia Trims Intel Stake, Others Pile In

Meanwhile, Nvidia disclosed its latest holdings. It cut its stake in Intel by 25% in the third quarter, selling about 53.69 million shares, and now holds 161.08 million shares. The disclosure weighed on Intel's shares in post market hours.

Nvidia also trimmed positions in Nokia and Synopsys during the quarter, while increasing its SpaceX stake.

To be sure, investors such as Soros Fund Management, Barclays and Assenagon Asset Management increased their Intel stakes in Q3.

Retail View On Chip Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for BABA, 'bullish' for AMD and AVGO, 'neutral' for MU, and 'bearish' for INTC.

“$INTC Unfortunately, we have some gullible investors who are selling after every panic-inducing post/article. It should be the other way around, especially at current prices,” said a trader.

“$MU trend reversal. Now in uptrend in overnight trading. Higher tomorrow for sure,” wrote another.

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