

SpaceX overtook Intel as Nvidia's largest disclosed holding after Nvidia added 7.71 million SpaceX shares and cut its Intel share count by 25%.

Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne opened a $30.5 million SpaceX position. Two of Cathie Wood's ARK funds bought 378,515 SpaceX shares and sold 543,092 Nvidia shares on Monday.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) overtook Intel as Nvidia's (NVDA) largest disclosed holding in the third quarter, while David Tepper boosted his SpaceX (SPCX) stake by 1,626% and a billionaire's family office opened a $30.5 million position.

The new investor was Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office. Together, Nvidia, Tepper's Appaloosa and Duquesne ended September with 11.57 million more SpaceX shares than they held in June, according to filings released on Monday.

SPCX stock fell over 1% to $137.36 on Monday, marking its second straight decline and leaving it 1.7% above its June IPO price.

How SpaceX Erased Intel's $9B Lead

At the end of June, Nvidia's Intel stake was worth nearly $30 billion, about $9 billion more than its SpaceX holding. Over the next three months, Nvidia cut its Intel share count by 25% and added 7.71 million SpaceX shares. SpaceX was the only one of the eight stocks in Nvidia's filing in which it reported owning more shares.

SpaceX took the top spot even as the value of Nvidia's stake fell from $20.98 billion to $19.68 billion. Its Intel holding fell further, to $19.37 billion. By Sept. 30, Nvidia owned 130.47 million SpaceX shares, and its former No. 2 holding was ahead by $316 million.

SPCX Cracks Tepper's Top 4, Druckenmiller Opens Stake

Appaloosa went from 225,000 SpaceX shares in June to 3.88 million in September. The 1,626% jump in share count turned a $38.4 million position into one valued at $556.5 million. SpaceX accounted for 7% of the fund's disclosed portfolio, behind only Micron Technology, Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Druckenmiller's Duquesne started smaller. Its June filing listed no SpaceX shares. By September, it held 202,125 shares, worth about $30.5 million at the quarter-end closing price.

Gina Rinehart Adds Just 5 SPCX Shares

Meanwhile, Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting already owned more SpaceX shares than Appaloosa and Duquesne combined. Its September filing showed 8,000,005 shares, up from exactly 8 million in June. As SpaceX's stock price fell, the stake lost about $160 million in value, ending the quarter at $1.21 billion. It still accounted for a fifth of Hancock's disclosed portfolio.

Hancock made its bigger moves in defense. It opened an 80,000-share position in General Dynamics worth about $26.5 million and added to its holdings in RTX, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

ARK Funds Buy SpaceX After Starship's First Catch

On Monday, two of Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management funds bought a combined 378,515 SpaceX shares, while selling 543,092 Nvidia shares. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 341,030 SpaceX shares, and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) added 37,485.

ARK bought two days after SpaceX's launch tower in Texas caught a Starship upper stage returning from orbit for the first time. The spacecraft had deployed 26 Starlink satellites before returning to the launch site. SpaceX missed the planned booster catch, leaving a double catch as the next milestone in its effort to reuse the entire rocket.

“Grateful to @elonmusk and his incredible SpaceX Team for changing the course of history!” Wood said on X.

Last week, SpaceX outlined plans for over $74 billion in Texas and Arizona AI facilities, after last month's roughly $40 billion lease commitment through an Apollo-managed entity for Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips and related equipment.

Ken Griffin's Citadel Cuts Shares By 95%

Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors held 283,822 SpaceX shares at the end of September, down 95% from 5.13 million in June. Its options positions grew, with calls covering 20.57 million shares and puts covering 12.31 million, both more than double their June levels.

Separately, SpaceX director Antonio J. Gracias reported that his ownership fell from 6.5% to 5.5% of Class A shares. Valor-affiliated entities held most of those shares. In September, Valor funds distributed 42.79 million shares to investors.

What Are Retail Traders Saying About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX has been 'bullish' for a week amid a 111% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of November 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user pointed to ARK's share purchase and asked why the stock had still finished Monday lower. Another user expects SpaceX to rebound to $141 on Tuesday.

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A separate user had a more distant target in mind, asking,“how realistic is this stock over $200?”

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