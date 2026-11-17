MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tollywood young actor Teja Sajja, who made waves with the movie HanuMan, got engaged at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. Here are the photos from the Teja Sajja Engagement ceremony young actor Teja Sajja, who became a sensation with HanuMan, had his engagement ceremony on Monday at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This finally puts an end to the rumors circulating for months. The Teja Sajja engagement event saw the presence of family, friends, close relatives, and several Tollywood stars, including Megastar Chiranjeevi. As a special gesture, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the ceremony as a special guest and blessed the couple. Union Minister Kishan Reddy also joined Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in wishing the bride and groom. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Sivaji, Nani, Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, producer Allu Aravind, Kona Venkat, director Raghavendra Rao, and BRS party's Harish Rao attended the engagement ceremony to bless the couple. Videos and photos with the hashtag #TejaSajjaEngagement are going viral on social media. Fans are pouring in congratulations after hearing the engagement news. Several actors and actresses are sharing videos and sending their best wishes are extremely curious about the girl Teja Sajja is marrying. Netizens have started digging to find out who this beauty is. Teja Sajja's marriage is an arranged one; he is tying the knot with a girl chosen by his elders. The girl marrying Teja Sajja does not belong to a film background. She is a software engineer from the US, born and raised there. Her family is wealthy and owns a large business. However, Teja Sajja's family has not revealed her name yet Sajja's wedding is reportedly scheduled for December. Some reports suggest a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The marriage ceremony will take place only in the presence of family and a few close friends. A grand reception is expected in Hyderabad after the wedding.

The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

On the joyous occasion, the Hon'ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness. ✨

@tejasajja123

- Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) November 16, 2026

Teja Sajja created a huge craze as a child artist. He debuted in Tollywood as a lead actor with the movie 'Zombie Reddy'. Later, he shone as a Pan India actor through 'HanuMan'. When HanuMan was released, theaters barely saw crowds for a week. But as positive reviews poured in, it had a massive run across the country. After that, he achieved a hat-trick of success with Mirai. He hasn't looked back since. While scoring back-to-back hits, he has also stepped into the OTT platform. Yes, he is hosting the popular reality show 'The Traitors' on OTT. Currently, he is busy with Mirai 2, HanuMan sequel, and Zombie Reddy 2 projects. Amidst this, he got engaged and is said to be getting married in December.