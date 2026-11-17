Poonch Administration Implements No Helmet No Fuel Initiative

Poonch (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Poonch administration in Jammu and Kashmir has implemented a strict 'No helmet, no fuel' initiative at petrol pumps This is part of an effort to promote road safety and ensure compliance with helmet rules among two-wheeler riders. Under the directive, petrol pumps have been instructed not to provide fuel to two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets. The initiative aims to encourage helmet use and raise awareness about road safety. In Uttar Pradesh, last year, in line with the government's directive, a statewide road safety campaign, 'No Helmet, No Fuel,' was run from September 1 to 30, according to an official release. The Supreme Court's road safety committee has advised states to give priority to helmet compliance. (ANI)