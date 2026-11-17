US Launches Criminal Probe Into Megaspeed Over Nvidia Chip Exports

The United States has vowed to pursue criminal action against Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed for any violations established in an investigation into the suspected diversion of restricted Nvidia semiconductors to China, with the Department of Justice now leading the criminal probe.

The latest statement comes amid growing controversy surrounding Megaspeed, its former chief executive Alice Huang and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose reported personal association with Alice Huang has drawn additional scrutiny to the company's dealings with the American chipmaker.

In a joint statement on November 16, the US Departments of Commerce and Justice said they would“bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred”. The Commerce Department said it initiated the investigation in 2024 after identifying suspicious activity through monitoring of potential diversion of sensitive semiconductors. In May 2025, investigators sought records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The following month, Nvidia placed the Singapore-based company on its“no sell” list. In June 2025, officials from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, working with Singapore law enforcement officials, conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang. The Department of Justice subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

The controversy surrounding Nvidia intensified following reports of a relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who has been accused in media reports of having links to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang had acknowledged having an extramarital relationship, with reports identifying Alice Huang as one of the women involved. Separate reports also alleged that Jensen Huang had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to him. The allegations involving Alice Huang have drawn particular scrutiny in Washington amid the investigation into whether restricted US artificial intelligence chips supplied to Megaspeed were diverted to Chinese buyers. Jensen Huang stepped down on November 12, with Nvidia CFO Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO. However, major shareholders, technology leaders including Elon Musk, and Nvidia employees have backed calls for his reinstatement. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that it conducts legitimate and lawful business. Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry has clarified that Alice Huang was not investigated for espionage. The US agencies said they would remain vigilant in protecting sensitive semiconductor technology, describing it as among the most valuable strategic assets of the American economy. They said the investigation would seek to establish the full extent of any criminal conduct.