Vijay Sharma Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Summit Remarks

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck echoed the Congress' "vote chori" slogan at the Bharat Summit 2026, questioning the Congress leader's response to the remarks. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Sharma took a jibe at the Congress over senior party leader Sonia Gandhi's Italian background and said Rahul Gandhi's appreciation of Filibeck's remarks was "unacceptable".

The BJP leader said, "Someone who came to India after marriage from Italy is accepted here, but that does not mean other politicians from Italy should come to India, raise Congress slogans, speak against our Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition applauds it. Will an Italian politician come to India to raise the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' slogan while the LoP claps?" "This is unacceptable in any form. Rahul Gandhi has previously maligned India's constitutional institutions on international platforms, and now he has done it on Indian soil. The public is watching and will give a befitting reply," he added.

Filibeck on Saturday claimed that democracy was "under attack" in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. On Monday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to challenge Giacomo Filibeck's comments on India's democracy at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. Addressing a press conference, Bhatia described the event as an "anti-Bharat Summit", alleging that the platform was being used to "sow seeds for instability in India".

"A platform that has to be ensured that it provides strength to India and Telangana was used to weaken India, express hatred for PM Narendra Modi, spread anarchy and sow seeds for instability in India," he said. Filibeck is Secretary General of Italy's Party of European Socialists (PES). He also faced backlash for his remarks back home from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's allies. Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini, of the centre-right Forza Italia party, asserted that India has its own political institutions and judiciary to address domestic political disputes. In a post on X, Bergamini said that foreign political representatives should refrain from intervening in the domestic political debate of a friendly country.

"An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi's BJP, declaring:“Vote thieves, step down from your seats.” This stems from the Indian opposition's criticism of the ruling majority regarding a long-overdue revision of electoral rolls-a process intended to remove duplicate entries, the names of deceased individuals, and those who have relocated," Bergamini said. Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU)“Italy-India” Bilateral Friendship Group, Giulio Terzi, also backed Bergamini, calling Filibeck's comments "inappropriate." (ANI)