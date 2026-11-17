Nagaland Relaxes PAP Requirements for Foreign Tourists This December

The Nagaland government has relaxed the requirement of a Protected Area Permit (PAP) for foreign tourists visiting the state for 20 days every year, from November 26 to December 15, the Home Department said. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Nagaland, the relaxation has been granted as per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will apply to foreigners visiting the state for tourism during the specified period.

The department also said that the relaxation has been extended to foreign nationals associated with certain ongoing development projects in Nagaland. They may be granted PAP with extended validity, corresponding to the duration of their respective projects and ending with the validity of their visas. The department further stated that permits for such designated foreign nationals may also be issued before their arrival in India to facilitate their travel and support the implementation of development projects in the state. However, citizens of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, as well as foreign nationals who have their origin in these countries, will continue to require prior approval from the MHA before visiting Nagaland.

As per the Nagaland government, International tourists are required to submit their Passport, and Visa whereas domestic applicants are to submit a recent passport photo, any one of Aadhaar Card, PAN, Voter ID, Bank Passbook, Ration Card. The application fees for foreign tourists is Rs 500, as per the Nagaland government. Applicants from Assam's Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasaso, Karimganj, Hailakandi districts are required to upload their NRC in English. The state government also has processes for specific groups of people to acquire the PAP, including for students, nuns, teachers etc. Earlier in September, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling for a change in the present PAP permit process and to implement the earlier relaxations. "The Nagaland Legislative Assembly, during its recent Session, deliberated extensively on this matter and unanimously adopted a Resolution appealing to the Government of India to urgently review and withdraw the Protected Area Permit regime presently applicable to Nagaland and restore the relaxation that had earlier been in operation. The Resolution reflects the united position of the elected representatives of the people, cutting across all sections of the House," the Chief Minister wrote in his letter.