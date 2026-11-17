MENAFN - GetNews)"Pure Precision Custom Detailing, window tinting in Safety Harbor, FL, a silver Porsche 911 Turbo with tinted windows outside the shop, tint that blocks Florida sun, heat and glare."Interior, exterior and full car auto detailing packages give drivers a way to keep a tinted vehicle clean.

Safety Harbor, Florida - November 16, 2026 - Pure Precision Custom Detailing offers window tinting at Pure Precision Custom Detailing for drivers who want less heat and glare inside the car and a clear picture of Florida tint limits before they buy.

The shop's window tinting page lists two ceramic films from Solar Gard, Vortex IR and Xenith IR. According to the page, Vortex IR is the entry-level film and rejects up to 88 percent of infrared rays, while Xenith IR is the premium film and blocks up to 93 percent. The page says both film series block more than 99 percent of ultraviolet rays.

Pure Precision Custom Detailing lists three coverage options for each film: the front two windows, the sides and rear, and the windshield. The page says the films are non-metalized, so they do not interfere with phone, GPS or radio signals, and that the tint carries a lifetime warranty against bubbling, peeling or discoloration. Drivers can request a free quote by phone or through the website.

Florida sets tint limits by law. Under Florida Statutes section 316.2953, film on the side windows beside the driver must let in at least 28 percent of visible light and reflect no more than 25 percent. Section 316.2954 sets rear window film at no less than 15 percent light transmittance and no more than 35 percent reflectance, with 6 percent allowed on multipurpose passenger vehicles. Pure Precision Custom Detailing says on its window tinting page that windshield tint is done to comply with Florida's legal tint regulations.

Auto detailing does a different job than film. The shop's auto detailing page lists an interior package with vacuuming, leather and vinyl cleaning and conditioning, floor mat shampooing, spot stain cleaning and a UV inhibitor. An exterior package covers a hand wash, clay bar treatment, iron deposit removal and a synthetic sealant, and a full car package combines both. Detailing cleans and conditions surfaces but does not reject heat or block ultraviolet rays the way film does, and film does not clean a dirty interior.

The shop is at 1010 Park Ct E, near McMullen Booth Road and South Bayshore Boulevard in Pinellas County, and its pages list service areas including Tampa, Palm Harbor, Odessa, St. Petersburg, Dunedin, Oldsmar, Belleair, Tarpon Springs and Clearwater Beach. The Pure Precision Custom Detailing Google listing displayed a 4.9 rating from 298 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

About Pure Precision Custom Detailing

Pure Precision Custom Detailing is a car detailing shop offering window tinting at 1010 Park Ct E, Safety Harbor, Pinellas County, Florida 34695. Its services include Solar Gard ceramic window film, auto detailing, paint protection film, ceramic coatings and marine protection film for vehicles and boats. The shop focuses on protecting and maintaining vehicle glass, paint and interiors for drivers across Pinellas County and Tampa Bay. Phone: (727) 667-0168. Website: