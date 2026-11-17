MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Dirk Strobel of Strobel Family Dental explains how preserving, restoring, or replacing natural teeth may be considered during individualized dental treatment planning."Strobel Family Dental, a dentist in Rexburg ID led by Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS, and Dr. Dirk Strobel, DDS, introduces its Preserve, Restore, Replace approach to help patients understand when natural teeth can be maintained, repaired, or replaced based on individual clinical findings.

Rexburg, ID, November 16, 2026 - Strobel Family Dental, a dentist in Rexburg ID, is introducing Preserve, Restore, Replace, a patient communication approach designed to make dental treatment decisions easier to understand. The framework explains three possible directions for care: preserving healthy natural teeth, restoring teeth affected by damage or decay, and considering replacement when a tooth cannot reasonably be maintained.

The approach addresses a common question patients face when a tooth is damaged: should it be repaired, monitored, or removed? A tooth with a small cavity may need a different treatment than one with a large fracture or advanced infection. Even when two patients have similar symptoms, their treatment options may differ because of the amount of healthy tooth remaining, the condition of surrounding tissues, and their overall oral health.

The importance of evaluating these decisions is reflected in national oral health data. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2024 Oral Health Surveillance Report, nearly 21% of adults ages 20 to 64 had at least one untreated cavity. The findings highlight the continuing prevalence of tooth decay, a condition that may require different treatment approaches depending on its extent and the health of the affected tooth.

"Patients sometimes assume that a damaged tooth automatically needs to be removed, while others expect that every tooth can be repaired," said Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS. "Neither is always true. Preserve, Restore, Replace gives us a simple way to explain what we're evaluating, why certain treatments may be appropriate, and what options patients have before making a decision."

The new framework builds on Strobel Family Dental's previously introduced Now, Soon, Later approach to dental treatment plannin. While Now, Soon, Later helps patients understand the timing and priority of recommended care, Preserve, Restore, Replace focuses on the clinical options available for maintaining or rebuilding oral health.

Dr. Heber Strobel graduated from Louisiana State University School of Dentistry, where he received the Removable Prosthodontics Award of Excellence and was named the school's 2023 nominee for the Hanau Best of the Best Excellence in Prosthodontics Award. He practices alongside his father, Dr. Dirk Strobel, who graduated from Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1985 and has served Rexburg families for more than 40 years. Their combined experience includes preventive dentistry, restorative care, crowns, dentures, and dental implants.

The Preserve, Restore, Replace approach organizes treatment discussions around five considerations:



Preserve: Evaluate whether a natural tooth can remain healthy through preventive care, monitoring, or conservative treatment.

Restore: Consider fillings, crowns, or other appropriate restorations when a damaged tooth can reasonably be maintained.

Replace: Discuss options such as dental implants, bridges, or dentures when a tooth is missing or cannot be predictably preserved.

Compare alternatives: Explain the potential benefits, limitations, maintenance requirements, and risks associated with reasonable treatment options. Plan for the future: Consider how a treatment decision may affect chewing function, surrounding teeth, oral health, and future dental care.

The framework does not mean every patient progresses through all three categories. A patient with a maintainable tooth may never need replacement treatment, while another patient may require extraction because of extensive damage, infection, or inadequate supporting structures. The purpose is to clarify the available clinical directions rather than establish a fixed treatment sequence.

Treatment recommendations depend on examination findings, diagnostic imaging when appropriate, remaining tooth structure, periodontal health, symptoms, medical history, risk factors, and patient goals. Preserving a natural tooth is not always possible or clinically advisable, and replacement options are not appropriate for every patient.

More information about restorative treatment options is available at Strobel Family Dental in Rexburg, Idah.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Preserve, Restore, Replace approach?

Preserve, Restore, Replace is a patient communication framework that helps explain whether a natural tooth may be maintained, repaired, or replaced. The appropriate treatment depends on the patient's dental examination and individual circumstances.

Is preserving a natural tooth always the preferred option?

Preserving a healthy, maintainable natural tooth is often desirable, but not every tooth can be predictably saved. Extensive fractures, infection, periodontal damage, or insufficient supporting structures may change the available options.

What is the difference between restoring and replacing a tooth?

Restoring a tooth involves repairing or rebuilding an existing natural tooth, potentially with a filling or crown. Replacing a tooth involves addressing a missing or non-maintainable tooth with an option such as an implant, bridge, or denture.

Does a damaged tooth always need a crown?

No. The appropriate restoration depends on the location and extent of the damage, the amount of healthy tooth remaining, and other clinical factors. Some teeth can be treated with fillings, while others may need additional structural protection.

How does Preserve, Restore, Replace work with Now, Soon, Later?

The two approaches address different parts of treatment planning. Now, Soon, Later helps patients understand treatment priority and timing. Preserve, Restore, Replace helps explain which treatment options may be appropriate and why.

Article Description

Dentist in Rexburg ID introduces Strobel Family Dental's Preserve, Restore, Replace approach to understanding dental treatment options.

About Strobel Family Dental

Strobel Family Dental is a family dental practice in Rexburg, Idaho, established by Dr. Dirk Strobel after his graduation from Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1985. Led by Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS, and Dr. Dirk Strobel, DDS, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, emergency, and family dental services. Its mission centers on helping patients understand their oral health through clear explanations, individualized treatment planning, and long-term relationships built on trust. The father-son practice serves Rexburg and surrounding communities from its office at 59 Professional Plaza, Rexburg, ID 83440.