MENAFN - GetNews)"Mareel AI Baby Dance and Pet Dance video generator workspace."Mareel lets U.S. content creators, pet channels, and social teams turn still portraits and animal photos into choreographed short-form videos from a single web workspace.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 - Mareel ( lets U.S. content creators, pet channels, and social teams turn still portraits and animal photos into choreographed short-form videos from a single web workspace.

Animating children's characters or household pets with general video prompts often produces warped limbs or forces four-legged animals onto two feet. Mareel pairs reference motion clips with role-bound character slots so small subjects and pets keep their natural anatomy while matching the rhythm of the source clip.

For family greeting clips and virtual mascot accounts, the AI baby dance tool turns a full-body toddler character illustration or authorized family photo into a 10-second vertical dance. Five built-in presets cover nursery, deck, and party rooms. Pet owners can also pair a human dancer with a Corgi, Husky, Shiba Inu, or Samoyed in the AI pet dance tool, keeping the dog on all fours with natural head tilts and jumps.

Multi-subject and character-driven animal memes use the same role-mapping setup. Users can assign up to three cat photos into a synchronized trio with Suave Cat Dance AI, or swap a lion, pet, or custom character into a tailored-suit mirror scene using Sheru Bhai AI.

When a project calls for open-ended animal footage without a fixed dance template, creators generate custom feline clips from prompts or still photos in the AI cat video generator. Teams can also design original wildlife and mascot stills in the AI animal generator before animating them, with every MP4 and WebP saved to one Library.

"Pet and character channels live on repeatable personality," said a spokesperson for Mareel. "Whether someone is swapping their own dog into a square dance loop or building a recurring lion character for Reels, the tool has to respect how the subject actually looks and moves."

Mareel is open on desktop web browsers at, with one-time sign-up credits for eligible new accounts and paid memberships starting at $15 per month.

About Mareel

Mareel is an all-in-one AI creative workspace built by Rockbase Global Limited. The platform brings leading video and image models together with Meme Swap, AI Video, AI Image, AI Avatar, Ad Studio, and Canvas under one credit balance.