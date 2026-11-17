MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadde Birthday, Anniversary, and Love Story Video Studio"Leadde connects its birthday video maker, anniversary video maker, and love story video maker with card image translation and 88-language video dubbing.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 -- Leadde ( gives families, event planners, and creative studios a browser workspace that connects its birthday video maker, anniversary video maker, and love story video maker with in-place photo card translation and multilingual video dubbing under one account.

Milestone celebrations, weddings, and family reunions increasingly bring together relatives and friends across multiple countries and time zones. Assembling photos, written guest messages, and recorded toasts into a polished tribute video often turns into a technical chore when family members speak different languages. Standard slideshow apps can string JPEG photos together with background visuals, but they rarely help when a bilingual couple wants a wedding story narrated in both English and Spanish, or when grandchildren want to translate printed captions on scanned family album pages.

Handling those details across separate photo editors, subtitle tools, and voice apps takes hours of manual work right before an event.

Turning photo collections and written messages into milestone tributes

Inside the Leadde studio, users can start a celebration reel from a blank canvas, a multi-scene template, a written tribute, or a folder of family photos. When planning a birthday party or milestone roast, creators use the ai birthday video maker and birthday video creator workflows to arrange photo layers, custom headlines, and narrated stories across scenes.

For couples and families marking milestone years together, the ai anniversary video maker works as an anniversary video maker online where organizers combine archival photos, written letters, and spoken memories into a cohesive timeline. Event coordinators and couples preparing engagement or reception reels use the ai romantic video maker and ai romantic video generator to structure chapter cards, adjust scene transitions, and time entrance, exit, and emphasis animations to the voiceover track. If a family starts from written speeches or a slideshow deck, AI Video Creator accepts PDF, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, and TXT files, while Slide Presenter imports PDF or PPTX presentations up to 50 slides and 200 MB with editable PowerPoint layers and speaker notes.

Users can also turn a favorite portrait into an on-screen narrator with Talking Photo, or choose from 300 AI avatars and the Expressive IV engine for up to 60 seconds of full-body movement and facial expression per video. For families who want a tribute read in a relative's own tone, Leadde supports custom voice cloning from 10 to 60 seconds of clear MP3, WAV, or M4A audio, along with custom pronunciation rules for family surnames and hometowns. Outside Slide Presenter, the canvas automatically adjusts headline text color against underlying photo backgrounds for readability, and supports uploaded JPG, PNG, MP4, MOV, WAV, GIF, and SVG media.

Translating scanned keepsakes, invitations, and photo cards in place

Family archives and event slideshows often include graphic cards, save-the-date posters, menu boards, and scanned newspaper clippings with embedded text. When guests attend from overseas, leaving those visual cards in one language makes part of the story hard to follow.

Inside the AI Tools menu, image translation lets creators localize flattened JPG and PNG graphics directly in the browser. Users upload a single invitation card or open Batch Translate & Edit to process multiple graphics, pick a target language, and replace embedded text labels in place. The tool helps preserve original text placement, basic layout, background elements, and visual structure so decorative borders and photo frames stay intact on the video canvas. When an entire family reunion deck needs localization before editing, PPT Translation in AI Tools translates the PowerPoint file while working to keep original text boxes, images, and slide layouts intact.

Sharing family stories across 88 languages and 15+ lip-sync voices

When a celebration video needs to be shared with relatives abroad, Leadde provides two video translation paths in the same workspace. For projects assembled inside the Leadde editor, clicking Translate on the toolbar or share page converts both the spoken narration and editable on-canvas text strings into 88 languages and 175 dialects. Each language is saved as an independent editable draft, allowing the creator to check line breaks on title cards and adjust nine subtitle styles before exporting.

When friends or relatives send pre-recorded MP4 or MOV toast videos from their phones, Video Dubbing in AI Tools lets organizers translate the speech into 15+ dubbing languages and toggle lip-sync so the speaker's mouth movements align with the translated audio. On the canvas, editors can set Video Fit modes such as Loop, Freeze, Full Video, or Insert so background narration pauses while a guest's video clip plays. Creators can also insert pause cards from 0.1 to 99 seconds between photo chapters, use Duplicate in My Videos to tailor versions for different branches of the family, and share password-protected links or downloadable 1080p and 4K MP4 files.

"Celebration videos are meant to connect people across generations, yet language barriers often leave overseas relatives watching a slideshow they cannot fully understand," said a spokesperson for Leadde. "Bringing birthday, anniversary, and love story video creation together with card image translation and 88-language video drafts lets anyone share a family milestone that every guest can follow."

Availability and pricing

Leadde is available on the web at The Free plan ($0/month) includes 200 monthly credits, videos up to 10 minutes, and 1080p MP4 exports. Starter ($25/month, or $18/month billed annually) provides 2,000 monthly credits, watermark removal, and SRT/VTT subtitle downloads. Creator ($69/month, or $41/month on promotional annual billing) offers 7,000 monthly credits, Brand Kits, custom fonts, and 4K MP4 exports, and Enterprise plans add shared Team Workspaces.

About Leadde

Headquartered in Singapore, Leadde (LEADDE PTE. LTD.) is an AI video and visual communication workspace built for creators, families, educators, product teams, and global organizations. It combines document-to-video creation, 300 AI avatars, 88 languages and 175 dialects, and visual localization tools under one account and credit balance at