MENAFN - GetNews)"Deluxe Detail, XPEL window tinting in South Bend, IN, a Tesla Cybertruck with dark tinted windows in front of shelves of window film, tint that cuts heat, glare and UV inside the cabin."Commercial and residential window tinting also gives homeowners and business owners film options for glare, heat and privacy.

South Bend, Indiana - November 16, 2026 - Deluxe Detail offers XPEL window tinting for drivers. The shop lists three XPEL window film tiers for vehicles: Prime CS carbon film, Prime XR nano ceramic film and Prime XR Plus multilayer nano ceramic film, each listed with tint match and full vehicle options, and the two ceramic tiers also list a windshield option. Cost depends on the tier and the coverage chosen.

According to its tint page, the Prime CS film has no metalized particles, so signal, GPS and Bluetooth stay clear, and the Prime XR film has no metal in it, so electronics and reception run uninterrupted. The page states that each film blocks over 99 percent of UV rays and holds glass fragments together if a window is ever broken. Deluxe Detail computer cuts each film for the exact vehicle and installs it within Indiana limits.

Before choosing a shade, drivers can check Indiana Code 9-19-19-4. That section bars driving a vehicle whose windshield, side wings, front door side windows or rear back window carry tint with both a total solar reflectance of visible light above 25 percent, measured on the nonfilm side, and light transmittance below 30 percent. Any treatment on a windshield may be applied only to the uppermost part and no further than the AS-1 line. The section includes exceptions for factory glazing and for drivers with a medical statement. A lower percentage means a darker film, so 20 percent is darker than 35 percent.

Property owners have a separate option, because Deluxe Detail also offers commercial and residential flat glass tinting. The shop says its window film can lower cooling costs, reduce glare and solar heat gain, add privacy without blocking natural light and block up to 99 percent of UV rays that fade furnishings, artwork and floors. The vehicle statute covers motor vehicle windows, so it does not set the shade for a home or office.

Deluxe Detail works from 2506 S Main St in South Bend, Saint Joseph County, where South Main Street is State Road 933 and Business US 31, close to South Michigan Street, the Children's Museum and Kaiser Park. The shop also welcomes drivers from Mishawaka, Granger, Elkhart and Niles. Directions and reviews are on the Deluxe Detail Google listing, which displayed a 5.0 rating from 295 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026.

About Deluxe Detail: Deluxe Detail is a car detailing and vehicle protection shop offering window tinting first at 2506 S Main St, South Bend, Saint Joseph County, Indiana 46614. The shop installs XPEL window film, paint protection film and windshield protection film, applies XPEL Fusion Plus ceramic coating, and also offers paint correction, car detailing and commercial and residential flat glass tinting for vehicles including Tesla and Rivian models. Its legal name is Deluxe Detail LLC. Its focus is protecting vehicle glass, paint and interior surfaces for drivers across Saint Joseph County. Phone: (574) 622-5624. Website: