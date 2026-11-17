per treats

Like many leafy greens, kale is packed with nutrients. This cruciferous vegetable is widely known as a nutritional powerhouse with a wide range of potential health benefits. While cats and dogs are classified as carnivores, they still need nutrients that cannot be fully obtained from meat alone. Fruits and vegetables supply natural vitamins instead of synthetic supplements. Leafy greens such as kale and spinach contain natural phytonutrients, minerals and vitamins that bring multiple benefits to pets.

China Freeze Dried Treats: Premium Natural Freeze-Dried Kale Formula

Nutritional Profile (Per Serving)

Nutrient Content Calories 35 Protein 2.92 g Fat 1.49 g Carbohydrates 4.42 g Dietary Fiber 4.1 g Vitamin A 4812 IU Vitamin K 389.6 mcg Calcium 254 mg Potassium 348 mg Magnesium 33 mg

Kale is rich in vitamin K, vitamin A and vitamin C. This vitamin complex helps boost pets' energy levels, supports blood and muscle health, and strengthens the immune system. Its natural antioxidants help fight inflammation and reduce the risk of inflammatory conditions.

Kale is an excellent choice for pets prone to overweight. It is low in calories and the 4.1g dietary fiber supports healthy digestion and smooth gut movement.

It is also a great source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two key antioxidants. These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, protect eye health and reduce oxidative damage.

Kale is abundant in calcium, magnesium, potassium and other minerals. The 254mg calcium together with magnesium supports strong bones and teeth, while 348mg potassium helps maintain stable cardiovascular function and heart health.

Thanks to its rich vitamin content, feeding kale helps support vision and colon health, assists liver detoxification, and improves the body's resistance against infections.

pet foods

Freeze Dried Dog Food: Ideal Nutritional Topper & Daily Supplement

Suitable for puppies, adult dogs and senior dogs, this low-calorie and high-nutrient plant treat can be used as a daily nutritional supplement, meal topper or training reward. It protects dogs' eye health, enhances immunity, maintains cardiovascular and bone health, and provides all-round natural care for canine companions.

Freeze Dried Chicken Bulk: Scientific Meat & Vegetable Matching Formula

To achieve comprehensive pet nutrition, we professionally match superfood freeze-dried kale with high-quality Freeze Dried Chicken Bulk and beef raw materials, and properly pair with fruits such as strawberries. Premium chicken and beef bulk raw materials provide sufficient high-quality animal protein and essential amino acids for pet muscle growth and physical development.

Meanwhile, kale makes up for the deficiency of natural vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber in pure meat ingredients. Through scientific proportioning of meat, vegetables and fruits, we break the nutritional limitation of single meat treats, perfectly balance nutrition and palatability, and create a healthier and more diverse dietary solution for cats and dogs.

Freeze-drying technology preserves the delicate active nutrients and natural flavour of kale under low-temperature and low-pressure conditions, avoiding nutrient loss caused by high heat processing. The finished treats work well for both cats and dogs, ideal for training rewards, daily supplements, and raw feeding diets.

With the trend of refined pet nutrition, natural plant ingredients are driving innovation in pet food. Freeze-dried kale brings this well-known superfood into pet-friendly recipes. It is a distinctive raw material for OEM & ODM customization, and offers global pet owners a cleaner, more diverse natural treat option for their beloved companions.

About Us

GAGA Pet Food Co., Ltd., located in Rizhao, Shandong Province, is a professional manufacturer specialising in high-quality freeze-dried pet food with more than ten years of dedicated experience in research and development, production and sales.