MENAFN - GetNews)"Next Level Detailing, paint protection film in St. Joseph, MO, a red Dodge Viper with black racing stripes, its hood one of the high impact areas PPF protects from rock chips."Ceramic coating and colored PPF also give St. Joseph commuters options for winter vehicle care.

St. Joseph, Missouri - November 16, 2026 - Next Level Detailing offers paint protection film (PPF) in St. Joseph for drivers who want to protect their paint before winter road treatments begin. The Missouri Department of Transportation says it uses a mixture of 80% salt brine and 20% beet juice in most areas and adds calcium chloride to the mix between 5 degrees and -10 degrees.

Paint protection film is a clear, self-healing layer that shields paint from rock chips, scratches, fading and chemical damage, according to the shop's PPF page. Next Level Detailing installs premium SunTek and STEK films with HydroResist top coats for stain resistance and UV protection. The page names bumpers, hoods and fenders as the high-impact areas where film is most effective.

Next Level Detailing lists four clear PPF packages: Partial Front, Full Front, Adventure Pack and Ultimate. The website lists them as starting at $1,199, $1,895, $2,495 and $5,995 when checked on November 9, 2026. Partial Front covers the bumper, partial hood, partial fenders and headlights, while Full Front adds the full hood, full fenders and mirror caps. Drivers who want a color change can also ask about colored PPF, which the website compares to a vinyl wrap and describes as self-healing, with STEK DYNO series films and warranties up to 10 years.

Ceramic coating does a different job than film. The shop's ceramic coating page describes a transparent layer that bonds to paint and protects it from UV rays, chemicals, oxidation and daily contaminants, with a hydrophobic finish that makes water, dirt and grime slide off. Next Level Detailing lists ceramic coating packages that last 2 to 9 years, starting at $399 for the 2-year High Performance package, and the page says prep and correction packages are required. Film is the layer aimed at rock chips, while a coating makes washing off winter grime easier.

Next Level Detailing is at 2810 N Belt Hwy in St. Joseph, Buchanan County, on North Belt Highway (US 169) near Rochester Road. The shop offers free pickup and delivery within 15 miles of St. Joseph and says all work is done in its own shop. Drivers can find directions and reviews for Next Level Detailing on Google Maps, which showed a 4.9-star rating from 101 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Founder and master installer Levi Sill remains directly involved in installations, the website says.

About Next Level Detailing: Next Level Detailing is a detailing and vehicle protection shop offering paint protection film at 2810 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Missouri 64506. It installs SunTek and STEK paint protection film, STEK DYNO series colored PPF and SunTek window tinting, and also offers ceramic coating, paint correction and car detailing for all makes and models. Its focus is protecting and enhancing vehicles for drivers in St. Joseph and across Buchanan County. Phone: (816) 244-3303. Website:.